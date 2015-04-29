Obama Is Selling the TPP Trade Deal Just Like Al Gore Sold NAFTA

In promoting TPP, Obama has constantly traded on his good name with liberals. “My overarching priority in everything I do is figuring out how we can create greater opportunity for the middle class and people who are working hard to get into the middle class,” he told reporters last week. And he’s highlighted opening up markets to sell more cars in Japan. U.S. automakers and their unions, of course, oppose TPP, along with most of the Democratic base.

They’re the Luddites

In one of the more dramatic moments of the debate, Gore pulled out a picture of Senator Reed Smoot and Representative Willis Hawley, who collaborated on a notorious import tariff bill in 1930. “Congress passed the Smoot-Hawley protection bill,” Gore said, holding the picture, “and it was one of the principal causes, many economists say the principal cause, of the Great Depression in this country and around the world.” Gore then gave the picture as a gift to Perot, who dropped it in disgust.

It’s not true that the Smoot-Hawley tariff caused the Depression: Imports and exports were a small fraction of gross national product at the time, and there were sundry other factors. But the point was to characterize Perot as an unsophisticated demagogue. “If we give in to the politics of fear and make the wrong choice, the consequences would be catastrophic,” Gore intoned.

Obama has not accused anyone of wanting to bring back Smoot-Hawley, but he has framed TPP as progress. “What we’re not going to do is to reverse the trends of globalization. We’ve got to be in the game,” Obama told the Wall Street Journal. This is analogous to Gore’s marginalization of Perot. If you’re concerned about our persistent trade deficit, manufacturing job losses, and unenforceable standards that depress wages, then you’re a troglodyte with no understanding of global economics.

Be Very Afraid

Just as Gore excoriates Perot for playing the politics of fear, he engages in the same tactic. “President Salinas has a trade mission to Japan the month after the vote on NAFTA. If we don’t take this deal, Japan… will be in there in a New York minute.” (Perot scoffed at this: “The Japanese are coming! Next thing you’ll say the British are coming!”) Gore argued repeatedly that passing NAFTA would give the United States leverage to drop trade barriers with other countries in Europe and Asia; it “allows us to open up other markets around the world.”

The Obama administration has highlighted TPP as allowing America to “set the rules for global trade,” rather than ceding that position to China. At a news conference earlier this month, Obama warned that without TPP, “China will set up rules that advantage Chinese workers and Chinese businesses.” Clinton/Obama free trade agreements are not just good in their own right, but models for the world to follow. Veterans of both administrations will admit that didn’t work for NAFTA; why should we believe it for TPP?

Obama hasn’t held a real debate with opponents on TPP, mainly because no eccentric billionaires are spending heavily to threaten the deal. But if the administration gets put in that position, maybe they can send out Al Gore to make the case. Or they could just roll the CNN tape.