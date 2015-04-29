"They Can’t Lock Everybody Up"

Gray had a trail of relatively low-level drug offenses before he was arrested. Lee himself has been in and out of prison since he was 17. He started in the drug trade when his mother became an addict, leaving him to take care of his seven brothers and sisters. “I found a way for us to pay the rent,” says Lee. Since he got out the last time, after serving three years for conspiracy and car theft, he’s sworn off his old life. He’s married now and doesn’t want to jeopardize the Section 8 housing voucher that’s secured his young family a place in Gilmor Homes. “When the police raided my house that last time, I gave it up, it wasn’t worth it.”

But Lee’s criminal record has made it hard for him to find enough work to support his family, as well as the child support he owes for his two oldest children. Like 20 percent of the neighborhood, he is unemployed; his wife works as a school janitor. “You get tired of looking for work—it forces you to want to come back,” says Lee, pointing out the dealers who were roaming around the neighborhood. “They’re just trying to get their money because they can’t get no jobs.”

Their trade diversified this week after the riots burned down not only the CVS, but also the corner store right across the street from Lee’s home. “Because the stores aren’t open, people coming out and asking, ‘You got this, you got that?’” he says.