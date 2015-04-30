Sorry, Elizabeth Warren Fans. Bernie Sanders Is As Good As It Gets.

Warren and Sanders don’t differ much on policy. Both have led the fight against President Barack Obama’s trade deal, the Trans Pacific Partnership. “This is your Capitol,” Sanders told a crowd of labor and environmental activists at a rally against the TPP a few weeks ago, “and not just the Capitol of the billionaire class.” Only Warren received louder cheers. Both are adamant opponents of big Wall Street banks and support breaking them up. In fact, Sanders, a self-described socialist, is to the left of Warren and rails against big moneyed interests on issues including campaign finance reform and climate change. If voters on the left want a diehard liberal to challenge Hillary, they couldn’t do much better than the man who called for “a moral and political war against the billionaires and corporate leaders, on Wall Street and elsewhere.”

Naturally, the unaffiliated left is excited that Sanders is running. “MoveOn members have cheered on Sen. Sanders for years as he's stood up to the Wall Street banks and wealthy interests who have rigged the game in Washington and knee-capped our country’s middle-class and working families,” Anna Galland, the executive director of MoveOn.org, said in a statement. Adam Green, the co-founder of the Progressive Change Committee, echoed the enthusiasm: “The goal of many progressives in 2016 is to ensure that the election is fought over big, bold, economic populist ideas. Bernie Sanders will certainty help pull the debate in that direction, and he's a positive addition to the race."

Yet they still long for Warren to enter the race. “We and our allies continue to call on Sen. Elizabeth Warren to also bring her tireless advocacy for middle-class and working Americans to the race,” Galland said. “Our country will be stronger if she runs.” Why do liberals still yearn for a Warren campaign, with Sanders in the game? Electability. The left doesn’t believe that Sanders can top Clinton, whereas Warren just might. “We need Senator Elizabeth Warren in the race to make sure we have a Democratic nominee who will lead these fights all the way to the White House,” said Ready for Warren’s Erica Sagrans. Sanders, by implication, is not that nominee.