Sorry, Elizabeth Warren Fans. Bernie Sanders Is As Good As It Gets.

Senator Elizabeth Warren has made it abundantly clear that she is not running for president. Not now. Not in the future. Still, that message hasn’t sunk in with progressives eager to see her in the White House. “As this race gets underway,” Ready for Warren campaign manager Erica Sagrans wrote in an email Wednesday, “we're more energized than ever about the possibility for Warren getting in the race, and we're stepping up our efforts to convince her to run.”

Eventually, Sagrans and company will have to admit that Warren isn’t running for president. Until then, the next best thing is a reality: a Bernie Sanders presidential run. The Vermont senator is announcing his presidential run on Thursday, a move that rightly ought to thrill Warren fans. Instead, their happiness is tempered. Warren and Sanders may appeal to the same constituency but only one could have a legitimate shot at winning the Democratic nomination—and the left knows it.

Warren and Sanders don’t differ much on policy. Both have led the fight against President Barack Obama’s trade deal, the Trans Pacific Partnership. “This is your Capitol,” Sanders told a crowd of labor and environmental activists at a rally against the TPP a few weeks ago, “and not just the Capitol of the billionaire class.” Only Warren received louder cheers. Both are adamant opponents of big Wall Street banks and support breaking them up. In fact, Sanders, a self-described socialist, is to the left of Warren and rails against big moneyed interests on issues including campaign finance reform and climate change. If voters on the left want a diehard liberal to challenge Hillary, they couldn’t do much better than the man who called for “a moral and political war against the billionaires and corporate leaders, on Wall Street and elsewhere.”

Naturally, the unaffiliated left is excited that Sanders is running. “MoveOn members have cheered on Sen. Sanders for years as he's stood up to the Wall Street banks and wealthy interests who have rigged the game in Washington and knee-capped our country’s middle-class and working families,” Anna Galland, the executive director of MoveOn.org, said in a statement. Adam Green, the co-founder of the Progressive Change Committee, echoed the enthusiasm: “The goal of many progressives in 2016 is to ensure that the election is fought over big, bold, economic populist ideas. Bernie Sanders will certainty help pull the debate in that direction, and he's a positive addition to the race."