Mayweather-Pacquiao Won't Be the “Fight of the Century”

If Mayweather won't bring action to the fight, how about Pacquiao? At one point, it would have been a sure thing. Five years ago, Pacquiao was the most explosive, exciting fighter in the sport, a human whirlwind: a brilliantly fast fighter who bounced wildly on his toes and then dove at his opponents with reckless abandon, winging punches in flurries of four or five blows that seemed to take place in the blink of an eye. But as his victories made him an international superstar, his focus seemed to wane. He ran for political office in his native Philippines and was elected to Congress after a failed presidential bid. He appeared in movies. He recorded a number of albums. He even played professional basketball in the Philippines. The Pacquiao who showed up in the ring was still great but no longer a force of nature. His body seemed to grow thicker—less a sinewy set of elastic cords and more of the heavy build of a weightlifter. Still quick on his feet, he no longer seemed to explode into his foes. The combinations of four or five punches became one or two. The knockouts, once an expected component of a Pacquiao win, dried up entirely. In June 2012, a lackluster Pacquiao was the victim of atrocious judging in a match against the solid but outclassed Timothy Bradley. Although boxing experts nearly unanimously slammed the decision, it was nevertheless a match that Pacquiao would have won handily only a few years earlier.

Pacquiao’s nadir came in December of 2012, in the fourth fight in his epic series with his longtime nemesis, Juan Manuel Marquez. The first three fights had been as close to even as boxing matches can be, and yet all had been scored either in Pacquiao’s favor or a draw. For the fourth fight, Marquez added a considerable (some would say suspicious) amount of muscle after convicted steroid peddler Memo Heredia joined his training camp. Whether it was Marquez's added muscle, a decline in Pacquiao’s ability, or simply a perfectly timed punch, Marquez caught Pacquiao with a straight right hand at the close of the sixth round, and Pacquiao immediately collapsed face down on the canvas. It was the sort of knockout from which boxers never fully recover.

After a year away from the ring, Pacquiao returned and handily decisioned the smaller but heavy-punching Brandon Rios. He then avenged the loss to Bradley, winning a firm decision in which Pacquiao clearly dominated the latter half of the fight. Most recently, Pacquiao had little trouble walking over an opponent named Chris Algieri, an unheralded former kickboxer who still lives in his parents’ basement on Long Island. Even as Pacquiao has reestablished himself as a top contender, he has yet to flash the trademark brilliance of his heyday. One has to go back ten fights, to the year 2009, to find Pacquiao’s last win by knockout. Not since 2010 has he really wowed his audience.