Mayweather-Pacquiao Won't Be the “Fight of the Century”

On Saturday night, Floyd Mayweather meets Manny Pacquiao in what will almost assuredly be the highest-grossing event in boxing history. The fight has been in the making since 2008, when the diminutive Pacquiao leapfrogged two weight classes and stunned the boxing world by making the much larger Oscar De La Hoya quit on his stool. In the process, Pacquiao joined Mayweather in the sport’s 147-pound welterweight division, the first time in years boxing's two best fighters had shared a weight class. Yet despite unprecedented expectations and demands, the sport repeatedly failed to make the fight a reality. Not until earlier this year did the two men finally put aside their personal differences (it had reached the point where Pacquiao once sued Mayweather for defamation) and agree to a fight. Since then, the hype meter has gone off the scale. Could the showdown possibly live up to expectations?

There’s no question that fans prefer action-packed fights to even the most awe-inspiring displays of defense. Knockout artists have traditionally been the sport's biggest stars, and no fighter in recent memory captured the public imagination like young Mike Tyson during his run as “Kid Dynamite” in the 1980s. In this respect Floyd Mayweather definitely comes up short. He’s had only three knockouts during the past decade, one of which came when an opponent, trying to apologize for head-butting Mayweather, extended his arms for an embrace and was instead met by a Mayweather sucker punch. (It was, nevertheless, a legal punch; “protect yourself at all times” is a longstanding rule of boxing.) With brittle hands that limit his ability to unload power punches and a risk-averse style, Mayweather has repeatedly demonstrated that he’s not interested in how he looks, so long as he’s winning. Even during his reign as the sport’s box office king, fans have booed and walked out of dominant but uneventful Mayweather performances.

If Mayweather won't bring action to the fight, how about Pacquiao? At one point, it would have been a sure thing. Five years ago, Pacquiao was the most explosive, exciting fighter in the sport, a human whirlwind: a brilliantly fast fighter who bounced wildly on his toes and then dove at his opponents with reckless abandon, winging punches in flurries of four or five blows that seemed to take place in the blink of an eye. But as his victories made him an international superstar, his focus seemed to wane. He ran for political office in his native Philippines and was elected to Congress after a failed presidential bid. He appeared in movies. He recorded a number of albums. He even played professional basketball in the Philippines. The Pacquiao who showed up in the ring was still great but no longer a force of nature. His body seemed to grow thicker—less a sinewy set of elastic cords and more of the heavy build of a weightlifter. Still quick on his feet, he no longer seemed to explode into his foes. The combinations of four or five punches became one or two. The knockouts, once an expected component of a Pacquiao win, dried up entirely. In June 2012, a lackluster Pacquiao was the victim of atrocious judging in a match against the solid but outclassed Timothy Bradley. Although boxing experts nearly unanimously slammed the decision, it was nevertheless a match that Pacquiao would have won handily only a few years earlier.

Pacquiao’s nadir came in December of 2012, in the fourth fight in his epic series with his longtime nemesis, Juan Manuel Marquez. The first three fights had been as close to even as boxing matches can be, and yet all had been scored either in Pacquiao’s favor or a draw. For the fourth fight, Marquez added a considerable (some would say suspicious) amount of muscle after convicted steroid peddler Memo Heredia joined his training camp. Whether it was Marquez's added muscle, a decline in Pacquiao’s ability, or simply a perfectly timed punch, Marquez caught Pacquiao with a straight right hand at the close of the sixth round, and Pacquiao immediately collapsed face down on the canvas. It was the sort of knockout from which boxers never fully recover.