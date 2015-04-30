“Progressives Have Some Catching Up to Do”

It was the week that populism meant as little as Hillary Clinton eating a Chipotle burrito. But hundreds of miles from Iowa, at a hotel in northwest D.C., progressive activists were trying to hammer out their own agenda for “everyday people”—one that would go beyond the fading pipe dream of having Senator Elizabeth Warren run for president. “In many ways people are ready for Warren, but they’re not waiting anymore,” said George Goehl, executive director of National People’s Action (NPA) and National People's Action Campaign, which brought progressive activists from around the country for a mid-April conference dubbed “Populism2015.”

Another progressive icon has since jumped into the Democratic primary. But while the left hopes that Senator Bernie Sanders can be an effective foil to Clinton, few expect the 73-year-old Democratic Socialist to win. Instead, some key groups are cultivating the next generation of leaders to carry the progressive torch—a project that requires diving into the ugly world of campaign politics in a way the left has often been loath to do.

To that end, NPA’s members, allies, and affiliates are trying to recruit candidates from their own ranks to run for down-ballot offices across the country: city council, state legislature, the public utility commission. For the organizers of Populism2015, it’s the most natural bridge to electoral politics from the mass protests that have been the most galvanizing force on the left in recent years, like the “Fight for $15” to raise the minimum wage and the Black Lives Matter protests that have spread since Ferguson.