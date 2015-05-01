The civil unrest in Baltimore, Maryland served as a tragic but fitting backdrop for Hillary Clinton’s latest speech, which outlined ideas that states and the federal government could use to reduce inequities in the country’s justice system.

It was a call for remedies well beyond the confines of policing and sentencing, but it was also only a sketch, and admittedly so. “I don’t know all the answers,” Clinton confessed. And to her point, it would have been a profound surprise if she’d unveiled a thoroughgoing criminal justice reform plan at this early stage in the campaign.

But if a comprehensive plan isn’t in the offing, it would represent a huge missed opportunity. It’s easy to check a box by sympathizing with victims of police abuse and prisoners serving long sentences for minor drug offenses; and it’s easy to applaud the conservatives and progressives in Congress working together on these narrower issues. It’s much harder to explain how to use levers of federal power to alleviate systemic problems that manifest at state and local levels.

That Clinton didn’t arrive at Columbia University with a white paper in hand is a testament to the complexity of the challenges. But while she lets them marinate, her conservative adversaries are seizing on the unrest in Baltimore to repackage small-government nostrums as the solution to issues most of them have made their careers ignoring.