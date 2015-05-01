Further, Kunkel reveals many characters that contained a suspicious degree of Mitchell’s voice. Kunkel deconstructs “Mr. Hunter’s Grave,” a profile of one of the oldest survivors of a nineteenth-century village of black oystermen on Staten Island—an allegory on mortality and the human condition more generally. Mr. Hunter’s wise speeches, Kunkel finds, were mostly re-imagined and streamlined. “One cannot compare the ‘Mr. Hunter’ notes to the finished story without concluding that there is a generous dollop of Mitchell himself in Hunter’s speeches,” Kunkel writes, “it seems clearly that much of the old man’s language was Mitchell’s own.”

Kunkel puts forward a strong defence of his subject and argues that in many regards Mitchell was simply anticipating the New Journalism of Gay Talese and Tom Wolfe. As Mitchell’s friend and colleague Philip Hamburger said: “I don’t think that it makes a bit of difference whether there was a Mr. Flood or there wasn’t a Mr. Flood. Just as it doesn’t make a difference whether there was a Nicholas Nickleby or a David Copperfield.” Mitchell’s inventions were part of his pursuit for a larger truth, Kunkel argues. And importantly, there’s no record of his characters objecting to how they were portrayed and quoted.

Mitchell’s output slowed after The New Yorker published the final installment of the Mr. Flood profile in August 1945. It was 16 months before his byline appeared again with “Dragger Captain.” (In 1939, his first full year at the magazine, he published 14 pieces, the same number he would produce from 1944 until his death half a century later.) While the articles were more sophisticated, longer, and harder to tackle, he was evidently burdened by a strain of compulsive perfectionism. Without the pressure of deadlines, he indulged his obsession, and this self-imposed pressure worsened with age, anxiety, and growing acclaim.

Perhaps the most enduring Mitchell profile is of Joe Gould, a Harvard graduate who was generally hungover and homeless. Known as Professor Sea Gull because he said he could communicate with the birds, Gould claimed to be writing the “Oral History of Our Time,” an exhaustive handwritten work chronicling life in New York. According to his journal, Mitchell was aware there was little to the Oral History when he wrote the first profile. “Only a few hundred of the people who know Gould have read any of the Oral History, and most of them take it for granted that it is gibberish,” he writes in one entry. However, he did not realize the extent to which he’d been duped by Gould. It was only after publication that he realized Gould’s History did not exist at all—a fact which he kept to himself. Decades later, still upset, he revealed Gould’s secret with a second profile. “I believe in revenge,” he tellingly writes in “Joe Gould’s Secret.”

Pressure and anxiety grew after the first Gould profile was published. The previous year, his mood had darkened after the death of his mother, and dear friend and colleague A.J. Liebling. With expectation looming over him, the master stopped producing masterpieces. Kunkel studiously highlights that many of Mitchell’s journal observations during this period sound much like the characters in his stories lamenting a bygone era. Plagued by depression, he sought refuge by electing to “live in the past” as he described it. “Somewhere along the way Mitchell realized that a circuit had tripped in his mind,” Kunkel writes, “and he was now spending more time focused on what had gone before in his life—a space where the people so dear to him were all still alive, and the most satisfying times could be replayed at will—than he was confronting the frustrating present or an even worse future.”

He wanted to write a “big book” about New York but he couldn’t bring himself to start it. Eventually he decided to write an autobiography. By the spring of 1970, he had pulled together a prospective opening. His editor William Shawn described it as “some of the best writing about New York City I have ever read.” But after three chapters he stopped producing drafts, and his jumbled papers suggest he did not know where he was taking it.

After Therese suffered a stroke in April 1979 and was subsequently diagnosed with cancer, Mitchell began caring for her full-time until she died aged 70 on October 22, 1980. For 49 years she had been an emotional counterbalance to her husband. Mitchell’s sense of loss was profound.

According to Kunkel, there is no “magic bullet” answer why Mitchell stopped finishing anything. “But in hindsight, one truth does emerge with an almost startling clarity. Even allowing for all the external factors that impeded his writing expectations, it was Mitchell himself who’d set things up so that there could be, in essence, only one outcome—failure.” Rather than writing a story after the Gould installment, he set out to write a full-blown book. This was complicated by the fact he didn’t really know what he wanted to write. In time, Mitchell’s inability to move forward preyed on his deep capacity for guilt and compounded his growing stress over the situation.

In 1995, Mitchell started experiencing back pain and was diagnosed with lung cancer that had metastasized to his brain. “There was so much I still wanted to do,” he told his loved ones as his time neared. On May 24, 1996, Joseph Mitchell died aged 87.

Mitchell, who found such beauty and tranquillity in graveyards, was laid to rest in Fairmont’s Floyd Memorial Cemetery, next to Therese. As he once wrote in a journal: “An old man walking alone down a cemetery path, [you] can tell by the way he walks that he knows exactly where he is going: among all these graves, he has a certain one in mind.” The tombstone awaiting Mitchell bore an epitaph from Shakespeare’s elegiac seventy-third sonnet, a favorite line of his selected by his daughters: “Bare ruined choirs, where late the sweet birds sang.”