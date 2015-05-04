In the last two election cycles, whenever Democrats accused Republicans of waging a "war on women," the GOP often cried foul. After the 2012 election, Republican National Committee Chair Reince Priebus said the party would need to transform but not by “resorting to the cynical, divisive identity politics of the Democratic Party; it means embracing our common identity as freedom-loving Americans.” Freshman Utah congresswoman Mia Love echoed this at a conservative conference in February, saying that the war on women "comes from the idea that they’d like to separate us based on social status, gender, race, income levels.” Hillary Clinton’s one-time opponent Rick Lazio, who lost the 2000 New York Senate race largely due to bad optics, warned in March that Clinton will try to “connect with women who have faced sexism … it will resonate. This is going to be one of the tactics to put the Republican on defense."

Carly Fiorina, a former Hewlett-Packard executive who is expected to announce her candidacy for president on Monday, is not running away from or criticizing that political strategy. Instead she presents herself—the only female Republican candidate—as the ideal weapon to fight it. Her well-honed pitch to Republicans queasy about identity politics is that the best strategy to neutralize these attacks is to share the same identity as your attacker.

“If Hillary Clinton were to face a [Republican] female nominee, there are a whole set of things that she won’t be able to talk about,” Fiorina said last month. “She won’t be able to play the gender card.”

In a party with no shortage of Clinton critics, Fiorina has been especially vicious. On Clinton’s foreign policy experience: "Unlike Mrs. Clinton, I know that flying is an activity, not an accomplishment.” On diplomacy: “She may like hashtags but she doesn’t know what leadership means.” On Clinton’s private emails scandal: “Hillary, news flash: I have four accounts on my single device.” And on Clinton's gender: “I think if Hillary Clinton faces a woman opponent, she will get a hitch in her swing.”