With two close allies indicted in the 2013 George Washington Bridge lane closing scandal, and former Port Authority head David Wilstein pleading guilty to two counts of conspiracy and agreeing to testify, Christie's presidential prospects don't look great. Christie's former deupty chief of staff said at a press conference that it was "ludicrous" to think she was the only one in the Christie administration who knew about the plot. Wildstein's lawyer claimed evidence exists that shows Christie knew about it.

In a series of tweets, Christie said, “Today's charges make clear that what I've said from day one is true, I had no knowledge or involvement in the planning or execution of this act. The moment I first learned of this unacceptable behavior I took action, firing staff believed to be accountable... calling for an outside investigation and agreeing to fully cooperate with all appropriate investigations, which I have done. Now 15 months later it is time to let the justice system do its job.” Earlier this month, Christie's visit to New Hampshire went relatively well, and he plans on doing monthly town halls in the state. “Strong, decisive, honest leadership matters for America,” he said in a speech there. “I will not pander, I will not flip-flop, and I’ll tell you the truth whether you like it or not.” But it's looking less and less likely he'll pull up from his long decline in the GOP primary polls. Which is a pity, because Chris Christie was the last manly man maybe-candidate in the 2016 presidential race.

The New Jersey governor's persona is kind of like an elephant seal. That is not a fat joke (okay it sort of is). He is a bully who would emit low gutteral vocalizations at anyone who challenged him in public, whether it was reporters or public school teachers. At a campaign event in 2012, Christie, standing on stage next to prim and proper Mitt Romney, made a blow job joke about a female heckler. (“You know, sumthin’ may go down tonight, but it aint gonna be jobs, sweetheart!”). He claimed Vladimir Putin would be scared of him: "I don’t believe, given who I am, that he would make the same judgment... Let’s leave it at that."

On Friday, Christie looked a little less bold, speaking from behind the safety of his social media interface.