One of the first questions Senator Bernie Sanders faced after launching his presidential candidacy last week gave him an opportunity to draw a contrast between himself and Hillary Clinton: Will the Clinton Foundation’s fundraising practices be “fair game” in his campaign?

Without any hesitation, Sanders called it a “fair issue,” but he didn’t take the bait. He went after a different target instead.

“I think what is more fair game for my campaign is the role of money in politics, alright? Where are the conflicts of interest when the Koch brothers are going to be spending $900 million in this campaign, making a lot of their money from fossil fuel and having a platform which as I understand it calls for the elimination of Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, ideas which are increasingly palatable to my Republican colleagues. Do you think that’s a conflict of interest?”

If you take a cynical view of politics, you might wonder whether Sanders calculated his pivot from the question of Hillary Clinton’s official conflicts of interest to an answer about billionaire Republican donors. Sanders is the darkest of dark horses. His candidacy is widely viewed as an instrument designed to make Hillary Clinton’s campaign—the heavily favored, establishment campaign—more progressive. That’s not only because Sanders is an exotic political creature, but because he more or less admitted as much a year and a half ago, when he told the Washington Post, “I don’t wake up every morning saying, ‘Oh my goodness, I really want to be president.’ But somebody’s got to be out there, and if nobody is, I’ll do it.” If the goal is to push Clinton in the right substantive direction, rather than to defeat her, then declining to attack her character or ethics has a perfect logic to it. Don’t weaken Hillary. Strengthen her.