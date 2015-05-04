But multiple sources reported that a representative of the Education Department berated students, and encouraged them to transfer credits to other for-profit colleges rather than obtain debt relief. “The guy said you would be wasting two or three years of your life if you relieved the debt,” said Frances Hutchinson, a recent graduate of the school, who spoke with the representative last week. “And if you decided not to pay, he said we’ll put a lien on your house, a lien on your car, garnish your wages and take your Social Security check if you still owe.” Laura Hanna with the Debt Collective described the pressure as “the same as the admissions process into these for-profit colleges.”

When asked about defense to repayment, the Education Department representative allegedly told students that he didn’t know what that was. “I said, I talked to your boss about it a few weeks ago,” said Tasha Courtright, one of the debt strikers. “He said, all we’re allowed to tell students is what’s on this piece of paper.” The representative would not give Courtright his name.

Even with a transfer, it’s unclear whether an education connected to Corinthian is worth anything. Recent Corinthian graduates report that their diplomas are effectively valueless. “My degree is as a paralegal. I was told by three attorneys, if you came to me looking for a job with that degree, you can forget it,” said Everest Ontario graduate Frances Hutchinson, who is $33,000 in debt from her education. Other graduates have talked of potential homelessness, because they cannot find work in their fields with a Corinthian degree.

Other for-profit colleges have prowled shut-down Corinthian campuses over the last week, attempting to lure students into transferring. The Education Department essentially blessed this by listing a number of for-profit colleges on their website as “viable transfer opportunities.” Some of those for-profit colleges are themselves under investigation for similar predatory tactics. Corinthian claims to be “trying to arrange partnerships” so students could complete their education, but credit transfers are unlikely to be recognized by universities other than for-profit career colleges.

“Our hope is that we can slow down this process,” said Laura Hanna of the Debt Collective. Over a dozen congressional Democrats and nine state attorneys general have appealed to the Education Department to discharge loans for Corinthian students. Thirty-three organizations led by Americans for Financial Reform sent a letter demanding blanket debt relief to the Education Department last Friday. The Corinthian 100 planned to meet with these allies in the coming weeks to discuss next steps. The Education Department has thus far refused to announce what they have planned for the defense-to-repayment process.

The Debt Collective believes the Education Department wanted to use them to bolster their public relations image. “It’s insulting to watch this so-called ‘regulatory body’ publicize that it cares about us while allowing the entities they are truly aligned with to bleed us dry,” said Paul Hicks, a Corinthian 100 member from Texas. Added debt striker Tasha Courtright, “I felt that I could trust my college because they were endorsed by the government, and now I feel like my government is responsible for what has happened to us.”