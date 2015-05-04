At the same time, admins are now expected to come in with higher levels of education. “Every year, we’re seeing education levels inch up,” Allen said. “If [admins] want to support a high-level executive, they have to have a business degree.” In 2005, according to IAAP’s surveys, admins most commonly had taken some college courses but didn’t have a degree, while 11 percent hadn’t gotten any higher education. By 2015, they most commonly had a bachelor’s degree, while less than 17 percent had some college under their belt and less than 8 percent had just a high school diploma. More than 3 percent had a Master’s.

These jobs were once a surefire way for a woman without a college education to attain a middle class life. The average administrative support employee makes $35,530 a year—not a grand sum but enough in many places to get by. For many older women who entered the field at a time when college wasn’t a necessity, losing their jobs can be devastating.

Honora Daly graduated from high school in 1965 and went straight into a clerk typist position with the federal government. A member of a different industry group called the Association of Executive & Administrative Professionals, Daly worked as an admin in both the public and private sector until December, when she elected to be the one laid off to preserve a job for a younger coworker with a family.

She is now trying to go back to work, given that she supports herself financially and wants to stay engaged. She is not having much luck. “I’m just a little surprised that I’m not seeing positions advertised for administrative professionals,” she said. “It looks to me like what they’re looking for are people with degrees and maybe not a two year, looks like four-year degrees.” They also want more advanced skills—one job wanted her to come in with accounting and bookkeeping credentials. “I can do basic stuff like balance my checkbook, but not what they were looking for.”

Robin Spivock understands this problem all too well. She didn’t know what to do after high school, so she went to secretarial school. “You didn’t go to college to be a secretary,” she noted. When she graduated, she got an administrative assistant job with the sheriff’s department. She has been an admin ever since, boasting more than 25 years of experience.

Spivock had lost her job from time to time before, getting laid off when various companies she worked for got bought out. “But I was always able to find a job within a month or two,” she said. “Until the recession.” She was working for a real estate company in 2007 when the housing market crashed and her employer closed its office and laid her off. This job search proved to be very different.

“I was either overqualified, having been in the business for so long, or under-qualified because I didn’t have a degree,” Spivock said. “I can’t afford to go back to school to get a degree.” She went without a full-time job for four and a half years, working temp jobs, substitute teaching, and pet sitting in the interim to get some income. She had to move out of her house and lease it out because she couldn’t afford the mortgage, moving in with her father. After he passed away a few years later, Spivock was days away from becoming homeless before her sister allowed her to move in on the condition that she pay rent. She burned through all of her savings.

Spivock finally found a full-time job in August of 2012 with Mecklenburg County in North Carolina. She makes less than her previous job and the nature of the work is different: She was asked to start an internship program on her own, planned events, and even administers drug tests for people in a drug treatment program if the lab technician isn’t available. “Some of what I do I would not classify as being admin,” she explained. But she enjoys the job and things have definitely started looking up. Most importantly, she was able to move back into her house in November.

Dotson actually went to college for a year and a half to get advanced training for her work as an admin, but she also doesn’t have a bachelor’s degree. She recounted going to the unemployment office after she was laid off and being told by a young woman, “Ma’am, I’m going to be frank with you… I’m not saying you can’t, but it’s going to be very, very hard for you to find a job in this type of industry.”

So she went back to school, but she took that young woman’s advice to heart. This time, it was for an entirely different field: real estate. “I’m not one to sit around,” she noted. “I love working. I just want to do it until I can’t do it anymore.”