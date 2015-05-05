Compared with the rhetoric Huckabee was pushing in 2006, when he thought he had a good shot at the 2008 presidential election, Huckabee’s dreary and defensive tone is remarkably downbeat. In his 2006 Values Voters Summit speech, Huckabee said,

“I don't agree with almost anything the feminists are about in terms of their agenda, but if we could work even with feminists to oppose pornography and the battering of women and their exploitation, then we should do it. I don't agree with those who advocate same sex marriage. I've made that clear not only in what I say but what I've done, but if it means that we work with them on the consensus to combat the spread of AIDS, it's a worthy objective.”

In other words, Huckabee was prepared to take power, turn America around, fight pornography and the spread of AIDS, and he was so certain of a strong evangelical presence in the halls of power that he saw no problem with certain alliances with feminists and LGBT activists. He was ready to be generous with them, if it meant securing evangelical objectives, which seemed then reasonably within reach. Now, Huckabee’s goals are markedly foreshortened: He is devoted to religious liberty laws, the kinds of statutes that would exempt Christians from legal penalties for refusing to participate in gay weddings in one capacity or another. These laws aim, in effect, to create enclaves of protection for the practice of conservative Christianity, a far cry from the aspirations of the evangelical politics of yesteryear, which generated enthusiastic support precisely because they sought to rescue America wholesale, and to stop the evils that begin with the cultural ruptures of the 1960s.

But the culture wars are over, and things did not shake out in evangelicals’ favor. As Professor Andrew Hartman writes in his new history of the culture wars, A War for the Soul of America, “Those who identified with the normative Americanism of the 1950s fought for its survival. But by the twenty-first century, memories of this lost world have faded. A growing majority of Americans now accept and even embrace what at the time seemed like a new nation. In this light, the late-twentieth-century culture wars should be understood as an adjustment period.” The last two decades of the twentieth century and the first few years of the twenty-first were, it now seems, a denial-like phase of adjustment. But that moment has passed. Evangelicals are now well aware of the situation America is in both legally and culturally, and are seeking only to be left to their own individual practices in the spaces they still hold.

It is to this constituency Huckabee will now turn for support. The trouble is that likely every single one of the GOP primary candidates will expound at length about the importance of religious liberty. And, unlike Huckabee, several of his competitors have actually spent the last several years enmeshed in governance, rather than running a Fox News talk show that’s the equivalent of a cross between “Howdy Doody” and “The 700 Club.” With the culture wars in the past, the inspirational evangelical attitude of the Bush era mostly faded, and no end to his recurring money troubles in sight, it’s unclear how Huckabee will distinguish himself as a top candidate even to the most ardent evangelical voters, or whether it will seem worthwhile to wealthy ministries to jeopardize their tax-exempt status to fund a candidate whose position on religious liberty matches that of every other Republican hopeful.

Evidently aware that he can no longer count on fundraising in sanctuaries, Huckabee has turned to shilling for bullshit diabetes cures on internet infomercials to bring in cash. This, too, is an old trick in the celebrity evangelical book: After notorious televangelist Jim Bakker was jailed for multiple counts of fraud, he returned to the airwives to hawk survivalist food kits for the apocalyptically minded. Celebrity evangelicals have always been good at making money, in part because of what they're willing to do for it. But the age of their outsized political influence seems to have ended.

The fact is that Huckabee is a candidate who has outlived his time. The days of just kings and their trusty prophets have passed, as has the era of TV pastors achieving influence beyond the (admittedly daunting) reach of the Oprah Winfrey Network. Evangelicals are frightened and angry and looking for the sort of president who will protect them from the onslaught of the world around them, which is still rapidly changing. Huckabee, with his folksy charm and church basement coffee-talk demeanor, was their preferred protector in 2008, and perhaps always will be. But he won't get anywhere near the White House.