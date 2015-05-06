Pretending that class isn’t about economics is the great American “fable of equality,” to borrow Frances Trollope’s term. And once you suppose that income doesn’t matter and that class is nothing more than culture, then all descriptions of social status begin to sound like Jeff Foxworthy’s “You might be a redneck” routine. In Class: A Guide through the American Status System, Paul Fussell explains that you might be a member of the middle-class if you obsess over lawn care, wear baseball caps during leisure hours, and vigilantly monitor your bowel movements. He explains that proletariats say “tux,” middle-income folks say “tuxedo,” and the tweedy, uptown gentry will say “dinner jacket” or “black tie.” At a certain point, Fussell’s book becomes less an exegesis of these socioeconomic cultures than a handbook for aspirants hoping to transcend their economic status through behavior alone.

CBS is hardly the first network to present class as a “way of life.” In 2013, MTV premiered “Buckwild,” a reality TV show about rural Appalachians getting drunk, hooking up, and seeking other cheap amusements ("muddin," squirrel hunting, eating raw deer meat). In the first episode, members of the cast convert a dump truck into a swimming pool and cannonball into its brothy water. Critics argued that MTV obscured the poverty of West Virginia by presenting the cast as imaginative, resourceful types who didn’t need money to have a good time. When we laugh at their shenanigans, we can ignore the fact that nearly one-fifth of West Virginia lives below the poverty line.

As Walter Benn Michaels notes in The Trouble with Diversity, the inertia of the political left stems, in part, from this misguided tendency “to treat economic difference as if it were cultural difference.” He writes:

If we can stop thinking of the poor as people who have too little money and start thinking of them instead as people who have too little respect, then it’s our attitude toward the poor, not their poverty, that becomes the problem to be solved, and we can focus our efforts of reform not on getting rid of classes but on getting rid of what we like to call classism. The trick, in other words, is to stop thinking of poverty as a disadvantage, and once you stop thinking of it as a disadvantage then, of course, you no longer need to worry about getting rid of it.

But “Survivor” pushes the envelope even further: It doesn’t merely suggest that poverty isn’t a disadvantage. Instead, it would have us believe that economic hardship and the Blue Collar “way of life” might actually be an advantage, that years of manual labor and coupon-cutting will benefit them on the island.

Once “Survivor” converts class into culture, every conflict among the castaways becomes a farcical reenactment of the prevailing anxieties surrounding identity politics. Dust-ups arise from poor etiquette. Quarrels hinge upon incidents of disrespect. The same way we might agonize about authenticity and cooptation when it comes to race, religion, sexual orientation, or gender, so too do the various tribes begin fretting about fidelity to their respective cultures. When one White Collar contestant strips off his skivvies and struts around the island in the buff, his teammates start to wonder whether his oddball deportment means he actually belongs in the No Collar camp. When a Blue Collar contestant doesn’t assist the others in fetching firewood, his indolence is interpreted less as a personal defect than an act of cultural betrayal—such delinquency reflects poorly on blue-collar folks for whom hard work and accountability are sources of pride. But if class is simply a demeanor, a way of carrying oneself in the world, then we can fool ourselves into thinking that what’s required for improved social mobility is not better policy, but a better attitude.

If this season of “Survivor” serves as a proxy for class warfare—pixelated entertainment as political catharsis—it’s one where the terms of the dispute revolve around lifestyle rather than money. The producers don’t want us to think about the fact that a vice president of development at H&R Block rakes in a significantly higher income than does a hairdresser. True, the Elysian splendors of the island, its coconuts and crabs, its limpid waters and trippy sunsets, are available to all contestants when they are on the show. But once they are voted off the island, we can assume that the fruits of the world won’t be so equally enjoyed.

If class were truly a culture, each with its own unique customs and mores, then you’d expect that in the world of “Survivor,” the sniffy aristocrats, the rugged proletariat, and the surfery free-spirits would compete in diverse ways. The truth is that they don’t. They all know what it takes to win on the island: deceit, opportunism, and an eye on the bottom line. Even the No Collar folks become callous during competition. When one of their tribeswomen confesses to feeling ostracized for being deaf, they don’t coddle her with soothing assurances. Instead, they remind her that she must toughen up. Why? Because, just like in the market, where you alone are responsible for tugging on those bootstraps, that’s how you win the game.