Her complaints to that effect were ignored, and ultimately resulted in her being fired. Moreover Thomas made repeated, unwanted advances at her, calling her a “bitch” and a “ho," and in note of bleak irony, told her, “I'm in love with you. It's like the movie 'Love and Basketball.'" The trial also made public the revelation that an intern and Knicks guard Stephon Marbury had sex in a truck following a “group outing” to a strip club. (Through a representative, Browne-Sanders declined to comment for this story.)

This isn't just a matter of letting a bumbling fool like Thomas, who since retiring as a pro has botched each and every single team he's ever managed to get his slippery fingers on. Beyond his destruction of the Knicks, he also sent an entire pro sports league, the Continental Basketball Association, to its grave, mishandled a talented young Indiana Pacers squad, and made himself persona non grata in Toronto. Forget his oily personal shortcomings: There's no way this guy gets hired except through the good-est and oldest of good-ol'-boy networks.

This is James Dolan: the worst non-Daniel Snyder owner in sports, giving a stubby middle finger to anyone who thinks sexual harassment in the workplace remains a serious problem. Oh, and to any fan who might have thought, amid the progressive recent tilt toward LGBT inclusivity, that sports were becoming any less hostile to women. (Then again, last weekend's “Fight of the Century” helped debunk that notion when it larded a reported $200 million or more into the bank account of one Floyd Mayweather Jr., a repeated and unrepentant abuser of women who, in a final dirtbag move, tried to rescind the credentials of two female reporters who have dared to question his violent record.)

What’s so depressing is that it does feel as if sports have moved past the modus operandi of "Mad Men." Reports from the Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport do show more women and minorities working pro teams' front offices than ever before, but as one woman Major League Baseball executive told me, truly heinous behavior like that is waning, but “women are held to a higher standard not because they're viewed as less competent. I just think you have to... and I'm not really sure how to describe this, but you have to exude a much higher level of professionalism.

“I advise women that come to work in a professional sports environment that you are going to be held to higher standard and you need to try to defy stereotypes,” she said. “That doesn't mean that you have to 'act like a man' at all. I think there are a lot of very feminine women that work here. But you have to comport yourself in such a way that you are to be above reproach.”