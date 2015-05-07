Fleet Street's conservative press wants the other guy: current Prime Minister David Cameron, the leader of the Conservative Party since 2005. To that end, newspapers like The Daily Mail and The Sun have made "Miliband is a weirdo" a daily story—plastering unflattering photos of him on their front pages, referring to him as “Red Ed” (to imply he's a socialist), and inventing a "tangled" love life (he met his current wife, Justine, at a dinner party hosted by his then-girlfriend, but didn't start dating Justine until a year later).

But Miliband is not without his supporters, who have defended him with at least as much passion as the conservative press has mocked him. There's a vicious (but also hilarious) war over Miliband's image—and it may determine who wins the election itself.

The war over Miliband’s image is being fought most fiercely on social media. Political advertising on television and radio is banned in Britain, and each party is allocated a set number of broadcasts through the BBC based on their level of support. Strict campaign finance rules prevent candidates from spending the astronomical sums regularly seen in American politics. When the U.K. Independence Party received a £1 million donation last month, it didn’t really know what to do with the money. But these strict election regulations have not reached the Internet, which has emerged as the central battleground for the campaigns.

And the Internet, as we know, lends itself to all kinds of hijinks and absurdities. An unflattering photo of Miliband jogging, and one in which he's eating a bacon sandwich, have gone viral. The latter became a meme, with Miliband—his eyes mid-blink, his mouth-chew—being Photoshopped into images from "Seinfeld," "The Sopranos," "Sex and the City," and The Last Supper.

Then, two weeks ago, #Milifandom took the Internet by storm. Started by a 17-year-old student who says she wanted to help people see Miliband as he really is, the hashtag inspired thousands, many of them teenage girls, to tweet about their love for Miliband.