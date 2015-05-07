On Wednesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that he might use unilateral powers to raise the wages of fast food workers. In New York, the governor has the power to impanel a “Wage Board” that investigates whether wages in a specific industry are adequate to cover health and living expenses and makes recommendations accordingly. Cuomo is invoking those powers.

“Through the Wage Board, New York can set fast-food workers on a path out of poverty, ease the burden on taxpayers and create a new national standard,” Cuomo wrote in a New York Times op-ed. He cited the exorbitant pay of fast food C.E.Os and foreign countries’ experiences with higher minimum wages as evidence that the industry can handle a higher minimum wage in New York. (New York’s minimum wage is $8.75 per hour, and will rise to $9 per hour at the end of the year.)

This is great news for New York's fast food workers, who are likely just a few months away from receiving a pay raise. But Cuomo also made one other argument for the wage hike that doesn't withstand scrutiny.

“Fast-food workers and their families are twice as likely to receive public assistance compared with other working families,” he wrote. “New York State ranks first in public assistance spending per fast-food worker, $6,800 a year. That’s a $700 million annual cost to taxpayers.” He added, “The government is subsidizing these corporations, allowing them to keep their labor costs low and their profit margins high.”