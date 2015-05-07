“It was one of those weird drug dealer-type meetings,” Russell said, describing his first time meeting Dowd after tracking him down. “I got on the Long Island Expressway, got off, got back on so he could control the situation, make sure I was who I said, make sure no one was following us.” Right away Russell knew he had someone to build a film around. “Within five minutes of getting in the car with him,” he says, “I was like ‘this guy is a stone-cold fucking maniac but there’s definitely a film here and this guy is definitely a charismatic star.’ Whatever the morality of it, he lived through an extremely insane experience and he’s willing to be shockingly candid about it,” said Russell.

His film illustrates how Dowd’s exploits started—pocketing cash or drugs instead of vouchering them—and how they escalated. Eventually Dowd was burglarizing homes and businesses he knew had drugs and cash; for a weekly rate, he began selling protection to a local kingpin, Adam Diaz, to protect his business and give tips about raids. Dowd even bought cocaine from Diaz and sold it in his own Long Island neighborhood.

The Seven Five teeters between Dowd’s morality tale, and a sober illustration of the systemic issues in police departments that allow cops to abuse their power. “Yes this is a 1990s localized Brooklyn story, but hopefully it speaks to the sort of conflict and nuances and circumstances that leads to what we’re seeing across the country in different places in one way or another,” said Russell, referring to the recent examples of police abuse and brutality that have made the news. “[Policing] is in the zeitgeist because of a number of incidents that have happened and I think this film is a glimpse into the origins of what this controversy is.”

While Russell seems to think the film can add to today’s national conversation, Dowd is concerned about the timing of the film. “Why now? Couldn’t they have waited a bit? I feel like an emissary for the police,” he said, half-jokingly. Still, he gives frank insight into the experience of being one of the boys in blue where a no-snitch culture persists between officers and superiors. “You feel like you’re God, like no one can touch you,” Dowd told me. “It’s not the gun and the badge. It’s the test of the streets," he continued. "Their life depends on you, and yours on them. If you’re telling on me behind my back (and you always find out) I might leave you on the side of the street when you have a problem.” Dowd may not want his experiences to be extrapolated but when he speaks candidly about them, he illustrates the way power can be abused and provides insight into how a lack of accountability can linger. Both of these elements are at the root of how police are literally getting away with murder today.

Though in many places Dowd’s story of being a gangster-cop overrides the systemic critique Russell strives to make, the film does hint at the class nuances that precipitate corruption. The film illustrates the white working-class environment that policemen like Dowd come from. “My whole family was cops and firemen. The whole block was. The whole neighborhood was,” said Dowd. “We weren’t from the privileged class. I had seven kids in my family. Food was tough.” The reality is then cops, like Dowd, are placed arbitrarily at different precincts, where they have different degrees of privilege relative to the communities they are policing. Corruption tends to flourish in underprivileged neighborhoods.