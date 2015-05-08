It’s not that they denied the horrors. They knew. The winter of 2015 was the most destructive in Boston's long and cold history. Thousands of roofs leaked or caved in. People waited hours for trains and buses that never came, standing in lines that wrapped street corners while it was snowing. Governor Charlie Baker and Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority manager Beverly Scott, the two most essential crisis managers in the state, set the tone when they engaged in a public battle over transit shutdowns, which included references to “50-year-old [train] cars” and “God Junior.”

By jeopardizing commutes, the snow thus threatened Boston’s favorite pastime: work.

I’m a case in point. One afternoon, late to a meeting for work, I rushed into a train station and slipped on the stairs. When I finally stood up, I was covered in subway filth and had snow-melting salt rocks lodged in my palm. I’d hit my ear so hard on the railing, it rang for the next two weeks.

At this point, one good option would have been to call a friend and share sympathy hot chocolates after a hot shower. Instead, I waited on the platform, shivering and dirty. The train never came. After 20 minutes, I learned the meeting was canceled. I walked 40 minutes home to my dark apartment, where the ceiling was caving in and the light fixtures were drooling smelly, rust-colored water. My ground-floor unit was completely encased by snow, rendering my door useless. The drifts at my windows were so high, I didn’t have to draw the curtains. This was my experience of the winter of 2015: pain, discoloration, and endless inconvenience.

Meanwhile, the other breed was quietly joyful. Claudia Paraschiv, for example, was walking along a freshly shoveled sidewalk path in Salem, Massachusetts, when she had a revelation: “Snow bank paths are the ultimate in mindfulness and walking meditation.” Shoveled paths are usually about two feet wide and treacherous. It’s easy to slip, and when you encounter another person, one of you has to volunteer to step into the waist-high snow bank. Paraschiv came to see this reality as a gift. She had to stay fully focused on the present to keep from falling. The confinement limited her choices. She was on the only path available, and she found she could love it.

Then there’s Cedric Douglas, Boston’s preeminent public artist. He was in his studio during the blizzard of 2013, reading angry Facebook statuses, when he had an idea: Snow monsters. He went out with his spray paint cans and made monster faces on snow banks.

Now, Bostonians become a little undone over graffiti. To be specific, the City of Boston keeps a small fleet of “Graffiti Buster” trucks, each marked with a picture of a spray paint can that’s been circled and crossed out.

Unfortunately for the Graffiti Busters, Boston hasn't outlawed the painting of snow banks. The winter of 2015 let Douglas take his snow monster project to the next level. He painted some 40 of them on snow mounds around Boston. The news and social media noticed. He was even hired to paint a snow monster for an event at The Lawn on D.

“I liked this winter because it was a chance to slow down the rat race of society,” Douglas said.

My neighbor, a psychologist, worked straight through the winter of 2015. She was overburdened with emergency appointments. She told me that her clients’ main complaint was workplace competitions over who could outdo the snow, and who could pull a 60-hour workweek in a blizzard. People snow-shamed folks the weather stymied. We’re not talking hourly workers here, or emergency room nurses. We’re talking salaried employees who could have called into meetings or cancelled them altogether. Boston, everyone.

I would have been one of those to scold Meg Barber for her board games and snowmen back in February. Now I sort of admire her and this odd club she and the others formed. Beyond some basic privileges—flexible jobs, good health, and stable housing—loving snow was mostly a matter of perspective for them.

At 14, Pope Carlos moved from the tropical Philippines to Minnesota, and on to Boston as an adult. He had a fantastic time this winter. His logic was simple: “In Minnesota, people take snow for what it is, so when it happens, you just enjoy it.”

I’ve never been to Minnesota, but it sounds very nice. There, nobody spoils your terrible time.