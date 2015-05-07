Why, one wonders, don’t these writers—all of them gifted prose stylists with muscular analytics—count as “lofty authority figures”? Why doesn’t their body of work count as a contribution to a public conversation about moral purpose? Brooks's answer might be found here:

These days, we live in a culture that is more diverse, decentralized, interactive and democratized. The old days when gray-haired sages had all the answers about the ultimate issues of life are over. But new ways of having conversations about the core questions haven’t yet come into being.

“What is Your Purpose?” is a very revealing piece of writing. Brooks’s deeper concern is less the diffusion of conversation than the nature of the conversation itself. Today's intellectuals "write more for each other and are less likely to volley moral systems onto the public stage," he writes, later adding: "Public debate is now undermoralized and overpoliticized. We have many shows where people argue about fiscal policy but not so many on how to find a vocation or how to measure the worth of your life.”

Here, as throughout the piece, Brooks describes moralism as an existential matter, one connected to the life of the soul—not, as #BlackLivesMatters would have it, as the practical matter of actually living and surviving. And it doesn't take much imagination to see that the above-referenced intellectuals—Coates, Cobb, Cooper, and the rest—are indeed volleying moral systems onto the public stage. After all, some things don’t require identification as moral issues. If this new cadre of public intellectuals doesn’t explicitly reference morality, maybe that's because civil society established long ago that these issues—ending systemic racism, reducing poverty, reforming the criminal justice system—were quite obviously moral concerns. Rather than wonder what happened to the towering moral beacons of yore, we should wonder why this group is forced to repeat the foundational moral truths of the last 75 years, and why these repetitions go unheard or are dismissed as partisanship. We should be self-reflexive about that.

“The task now,” Brooks writes, “is to come up with forums where these sorts of conversations can happen in a more modern, personal and interactive way.” That America's most visible rights movement of the past year is associated with a hashtag—that is, with social media—should tell Brooks we’ve already found new ways of having conversations. He need only he would climb down from his own perch and engage in debate on Twitter, Facebook, or elsewhere online.

But Brooks has a better idea: Rather than descend into this new public square, he has created his own website—one tied to the promotion of his new book, The Road to Character. He links to it in his essay, and the willing reader who clicks it will encounter a neophyte moralist’s paradise decorated with compass roses and cluttered with purpose-driven “to-do lists,” aspirational reading lists, and heartfelt confessions. Direction and purpose are apparent everywhere—and carefully curated.