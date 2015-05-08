Is something wrong with the economy? Just a few months after economists predicted that 2015 would be a banner year for the economy, the data are telling the opposite story.

The latest evidence of an economic slowdown came on Friday when the Labor Department released the April jobs report. The economy added 223,000 jobs last month, slightly below expectations of 228,000, and the unemployment fell to 5.4 percent. Sounds OK, right? If you look a bit deeper, the numbers become more concerning. The Labor Department revised the February and March numbers up 2,000 and down 41,000, respectively. That means the economy added just 85,000 jobs in March,

Monthly jobs reports can be very noisy, so it’s better to use a three-month using average to smooth the data. At the end of 2014, the economy clearly looked on the upswing, with job growth averaging nearly 300,000 per month. But that trend has quickly reversed itself this year. Over the past three months, job growth has been just 191,000.

Economists are paying very close attention to the wage data. As the labor market tightens, workers will gain more leverage over their employers and be able to demand higher wages. This has already led some major companies, like Wal-Mart and McDonalds, to raise their wages. If these anecdotal stories begin showing up in the data, it will indicate that the economy is approaching full employment. But that isn’t happening. Wages grew just 0.1 percent in April and have grown just 2.2 percent over the past year, barely keeping up with inflation. The lack of wage pressure is a clear sign that the economy still has slack in it and policymakers should act accordingly.