De Blasio suggests that “on the ground” it’s clear there’s a popular movement toward more progressive policies, a demand Washington address income inequality. There’s a lot of evidence to suggest that’s true. And that’s what makes the comparison to the 1994 Contract a little uncomfortable. The Contract with America was designed to include only issues that had the support of 60 percent of the public—it was supposed to be a unifying agenda of things Americans with good common horse sense agreed on. Today, that good common horse sense looks dumb.

The Contract with America had ten planks, and Republicans promised to vote on all ten in their first 100 days in office. The Personal Responsibility Act had many measures for reforming welfare, but the one clearly designed to capture the public’s attention was the one that would punish poor teen girls for having sex: Women who had kids before they turned 18 would have been banned from welfare for life. Here’s how the Heritage Foundation approvingly analyzed the political calculation of the Contract in 1995:

The items in the Contract were carefully selected in terms of issues that were of fundamental policy importance but also were "doable," that could be accomplished rather quickly because of the broad support they engendered. … The Personal Responsibility Act of the Contract sought to fundamentally revamp the role of the state in welfare policy by developing policies to reduce teenage pregnancies and illegitimate births by prohibiting aid to mothers under 18 who give birth out of wedlock and requiring them to name the fathers of their children, who would be held accountable for their actions. Such women would be required to live at home to receive any aid and would not get housing subsidies to set up their own apartments. The Act also required that aid be cut off if recipients did not work.

As if a teen would ever tell her boyfriend, “You are a good boyfriend who is sexually attractive and also nice. However, we cannot have sexual intercourse because if I were to get pregnant, I would not be eligible for government assistance in raising the child.” Teen pregnancy did drop steadily in the '90s and the decades after. But it was not because of the Contract with America (the above provision never became law). It was because of sex education and greater birth control options. It turns out that shaming poor women for having sex works less well than low-cost long-term contraceptives.

Another major plank of the Contract with America is especially relevant right now: The Taking Back Our Streets Act. The legislation is kind of an All-Time Worst Hits of Law Enforcement, as it called for longer prison sentences and more prisons. States that could prove felons served at least 85 percent of their sentences would get more money. It would be harder to appeal a death sentence, and easier to admit evidence collected unconstitutionally in criminal prosecutions.

Again, these ideas were very popular at the time. The Washington Post noted on October 11, 1994, that “virtually all polls [are] showing that crime has replaced the economy as the top public concern.” (“What is so wrong with giving the public what it wants, just for once?” GOP pollster Frank Luntz, who worked for Gingrich, said in the same Post story.) Then-President Bill Clinton had passed a 1994 crime bill; in 1995, the new Republican majority tried to make it tougher. In August 1995, Florida Rep. Bill McCollum of Florida told The New York Times, "If you can get these violent criminals to serve more time, you will inevitably reduce the violent crime rate… Anyone who is locked up will not commit a crime."