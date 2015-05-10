My mother was a discriminating reader, not a voracious one. She was the kind of book-lover who cruised the shelves for big, perspective-changing stories. Don't waste her time with intellectual yackety-yak, ridiculous plot turns, or titillating celebrity anecdotes—just give her a page-turner with some serious ideas. It was she who turned me on to, among others, One Hundred Years of Solitude, Look Homeward Angel, The Cruel Sea, and The Magic Mountain. She tried to get me interested in a lot of others, including a Henry James novel or two, for which I probably rolled my eyes and waved my hands helplessly, the way young people do when they just can't be bothered. (If only I could talk to her about that now...)

My mother’s choice of books came to mind the other day while ambling around Barnes & Noble in Bethesda, Maryland. There, among the new fiction and non-fiction releases, the discounts and novelty quasi-books, were several tables hawking gifts for Mom on Mother’s Day. Books Mom Will Love offered a collection of inspirational self-realization tales (To the Fullest by Lorraine Bracco), celebrity memoirs du jour (Oprah Winfrey, Candice Bergen, Lena Dunham), a book of photographs of swimming babies, a military mom’s account of “surviving life on the home front” (Be Safe, Love Mom, Elaine Lowry Brye) and more in this vein. A volume about Downton Abbey was the most ambitious offering of the lot.

Pallid stuff for a mother like mine, I thought. Where were the stories that made you feel as if you were living someone else’s life? If I had showed up on Mother’s Day with a copy of Bracco’s book (addressing those ever-present self-esteem issues and offering tips on weight control), or even Dunham’s visceral tales of millennial womanhood, my mother would have asked with one searching look: What were you thinking?

Over near the Barnes & Noble cash registers, though, the Mother’s Day selections dipped into even stranger dimensions. I can live with The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up and Pretty Prudent Home—who doesn't need help with housework and advice on interior decorating? But do we need to dwell on folding clothes and “letting go” of needless things on Mother’s Day? Same with The Art of the Apology by Lauren M. Bloom, a high-impact gift if there ever was one. Amazon informs us that the book won the Grand Prize Integrity Award, for the 2010 International Book Awards. Kudos. But why spring it on your mother, ever? Maybe Mom has a lot explaining to do, but think hard about whether you want to give her an in-your-face reminder on the day we’re celebrating her having brought you into the world. It would be a memorable Mother’s Day, I’ll give you that. Memorable like the day your mother deleted you from the will.