In the wake of Thursday’s British election, the Labour Party was trounced by the Conservatives in England and nearly extinguished in Scotland by a mass defection of voters to the Scottish National Party (SNP). The Quebec separatist party, the Block Quebecois (BQ), saw this as good news, sending a congratulatory shout-out to the SNP.

The Bloc Quebecois’s trans-Atlantic fistbump was more than a matter of secessionist solidarity. Canada’s parliamentary system was inherited from the United Kingdom, and the SNP plays the same role in British politics that the BQ has in Canada for over two decades. In both places, the rise of a regional separatist party has weakened the political left and turned the nationalist majority decisively to the right.

The BQ emerged in 1991 after Tory Prime Minister Brian Mulroney’s failed attempt to integrate Quebec into the Constitution. Angered by what they saw as English Canada’s betrayal of a promised recognition of Quebec as a distinct society, the BQ argued that Quebecers needed a voice arguing for separation in the national parliament (as a counterpart to the already existing voice of provincial separatist, the Parti Quebecois). Initially, the BQ splintered the right more than the left, taking seats away from Mulroney’s Progressive Conservative Party.

But with the rise of Stephen Harper’s Conservative Party in 2002, the BQ became a bigger problem for the left than for the right. With its roots in Alberta, Harper’s Conservative Party was willing to risk losing the Quebec vote by tarring anyone who consorted with the BQ as a traitor to Canada. In 2008, Harper’s Conservatives held on to power in a precarious minority government. The three opposition parties—the Liberals, the NDP, and the BQ—came together in a coalition to overthrow the Conservatives and install the Liberals and NDP into the government; the BQ pledged to support the new government but not join in governing. Harper used the coalition as a chance to play the nationalist card, accusing the Liberals and NDP of making common cause with the enemies of Canada. He charged the Liberals and NDP with entering into "unholy alliance" with "a party that is here in Ottawa for no other reason than to destroy the country we all love." Jim Prentice, the de facto deputy Prime Minister in Harper’s government, echoed this sentiment: “This is an attempt to impose an alternative government upon Canadians, a government that was not elected barely six weeks ago, and a government—a coalition—that is supported by separatists, people who would break up our country,” he said.

