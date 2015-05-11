Nathan makes Caleb sign a non-disclosure agreement, then shows him what he’s been working on, a female AI named Ava (Alicia Vikander). He reveals to Caleb that he brought him to his house to run a Turing Test on Ava. They will meet for “sessions” once a day for the rest of the week, and Caleb can talk to her about whatever he wants. Caleb quickly develops an obsessive crush on his subject. She’s caring and empathetic, somehow vulnerable and patrician at once, with large, light-filled eyes and a flesh-covered face. Her trim waist and designer brain are encased in a clear, plastic material through which her shimmering hard drive is visible. Her body advertises many windows to her soul; one could almost miss the absurdity of Caleb ever getting under her skin.

Ex Machina is aware of this tradition of the loving, therapeutic female AI and begins with the same sort of pop-psych puppy love we get in Her, in which men—their needs, their genius—come first. But from the start Ava is fascinating in her own right, and it’s no ruse. As Nathan puts it: This is not a case of “the magician with the hot assistant.”

Director Alex Garland said much the same in an interview with Newsweek. “[The script] was all about Ava before I even had written the first line.”

If Ava turns out to be the most compelling character in Ex Machina, it’s because she and the film itself are born from the anxiety of what it means for men to reproduce and to father. Of course, in a manner of speaking, Garland himself is the founding father, the man who wrote the screenplay, drew the storyboards, and, ahem, designed the robot, Ava. “I understand the premise, which is that directors own films,” Garland told The Guardian, “but I don’t see it that way, I never have and I still don’t now.”

Eventually, Ava walks free.

Like Ava, Nathan himself has an imposing father figure: Ludwig Wittgenstein. In addition to Pollock’s drip paintings, Nathan hangs in his bunker Klimt’s portrait of Margaret Stonborough, Wittgenstein’s sister. He also names his company after a section from Wittgenstein’s notebooks, which—like Mary’s Room—is about the limits of symbolic, fixed language, words divorced from experience. A passage from Wittgenstein’s journal reads: “The meaning of a phrase for us is characterized by the use we make of it.” Which is to say: It’s not what we say but how we say it, including to whom. Or, as Nathan puts it, there is no consciousness without interaction. One must dip in and out of other psyches in order to gain knowledge.

This, of course, is the principle behind Ava’s mind, which runs on Blue Book’s hardware: Her brain is a map of how people search for things, not just what and what for. Female machines are usually denied the same intelligence in fictional portrayals and in real life, this network of chaotic choices. Ava—as opposed Siri and Her’s AI, Samantha—is given the intelligence to desire outside the binary of “man” or “not man.” She’s like the feminist-cyborg described by Donna Haraway in her manifesto, whose father “is inessential.”

Frank Jackson’s thought experiment fails to imagine Mary out of her room, because he only meant her to be a vehicle for his theory. Ava, on the other hand, doesn’t look back at the men she’s leaving behind.