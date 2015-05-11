The first lady has recently made a point of addressing the idea of uppity-ism in her public remarks, and reminding the United States of the insults and slights against her, in a commencement speech she delivered in May at Tuskegee University in Alabama. She told the graduates there of what had gone on during her husband’s first campaign. “Folks had all sorts of questions for me,” she said. “What kind of first lady would I be? What kinds of issues would I take on?” These kinds of questions are asked of politicians in this country all the time, and the wife of a man running for president should expect them more than most. But they also have a special, and undermining, appeal to sexists seeking to challenge the manhood of the president, whose job requires the kind of fortitude and strength that our culture has misguidedly believed to be only found in men. (Although another first lady, Hillary Clinton, may change that.)

But Michelle Obama is not like her predecessors in the White House; her experience must always be considered in the context of race. When she was campaigning for her husband, she was also running to be the country’s first African-American first lady, so she had to address an additional set of questions, one that embodied, without anyone needing to state it explicitly, the threat that is uppity-ism. “Was I too loud?” she said she was asked. “Or too angry, or too emasculating? Or was I too soft, too much of a mom, not enough of a career woman?” Like uppity-ism, the depiction of black women as enraged and injurious to men is a longstanding and nefarious stereotype. Historian Blair L.M. Kelley, in a September article for The Root, wrote that some of the earliest representations of black women in American popular culture, the “Negro wenches” of minstrel stage plays, were “grotesque, loudmouthed, masculine, and undeserving of the protections afforded to the white ‘ladies’ of American society.” (They weren’t black or women—white men in blackface played the roles.)

Obama assured the Tuskegee graduates that she understood the difference between racially tinged questions and overt racism. She knew that, in a larger context and compared with people less empowered than she—racism in this country can still mean being denied a house or a job or far worse—being called uppity isn’t so bad. And she’s right. But I’m glad she brought it up, and I’m glad she didn’t let the slights go. I’m always happy to see a black person in the public sphere reflect black reality, for good or bad. It’s a break from the monolithic white narratives we have for so long been forced to listen to and recount. But small, perhaps unintentional acts of racism—microaggressions—like this feed into and bolster the systemic and more obvious manifestations of racial discrimination.

I’m hardly the first person to conceive of what uppity might mean in these terms. In 2011, former Major League Baseball player and National League President Bill White published Uppity: My Untold Story About the Games People Play. He offered his own definition of “uppity” for an article on the book by The New York Times: “It’s a person, especially someone of a different color, who says, ‘Hell no’ and stands his ground.” It’s a fundamental declaration of the power of black ambition and steadfastness—something that I’ll never look down on or want to give up. In that light, the uppity-ism espoused by people like Rush Limbaugh is worth claiming for our own and defending.

The first lady has not limited her message to one graduating class. It has become a recurring motif in her advice to young people, a sort of stump speech. On June 9, Obama addressed a high school commencement at Chicago’s Martin Luther King Jr. Preparatory High School, located on her native South Side. She told the students that she was proud, inspired, and excited by the sight of them in their caps and gowns—but that she wasn’t surprised at their success. Too often, she said, “[W]e hear a skewed story about our communities—a narrative that says that a stable, hardworking family in a neighborhood like Woodlawn or Chatham or Bronzeville is somehow remarkable; that a young person who graduates from high school and goes to college is a beat-the-odds kind of hero.” If there’s a way to be more uppity than telling a bunch of black teens on Chicago’s South Side that their excellence is not rare, and is in fact expected, I’d like to hear it. Thank goodness she said it.