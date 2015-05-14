The politics of 9 to 5 are rooted in the moment when Second Wave feminism prompted the entrance of millions of middle-class white women into the paid workforce and the exit of many of those same women from the marriages they had entered in the Baby Booming 1950s and ’60s. The film was based in part on the experiences of members of the 9 to 5 National Association of Working Women, a group founded in 1973 that has been led by work-life balance advocates Karen Nussbaum and Ellen Bravo and still exists today.

Violet (Tomlin) is a widowed mother of four and a senior employee who has trained mediocre men and watched them leapfrog over her to management positions. When she’s denied yet another promotion, the boss urges her not to “fly off the handle” and explains that the man who’s getting the bump “does have a family to support.” Fonda’s character, Judy, has been driven into the paid labor force by her husband’s desertion; she and Violet exemplify the perils of economic dependence on men who may not be around forever. This crucial point has been made in recent years by Leslie Bennetts and others: work can be about fulfillment and ambition; it is also often about necessity.

Meanwhile, Parton’s Doralee is a married secretary who is forever resisting the piggish advances—“Would you grab your pad and bring your pretty face in here?” “You mean so much more to me than just a dumb secretary”—of the boss. It’s not just the three leads who are suffering. One of their female colleagues is fired for disclosing her salary and speculating about its paucity in comparison to her under-qualified superior’s.

These working conditions for women have deep roots in American culture. That nonsensical rationale behind higher pay for men stretches back into the nineteenth century, when teachers’ unions were founded, in part, to battle the misperception that women did not themselves provide economic support for their kin. And of course gendered pay inequity has been a reality in practically every field in which women have ever drawn paychecks. The concept of “sexual harassment” as a legal issue—and not simply the way things were—wasn’t drilled into the American consciousness until eleven years after the release of 9 to 5, when Anita Hill testified at Clarence Thomas’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

What is extra dismal is how many of these conditions persist today. Right now. All around us. Wasn’t it just last year that Senate Republicans twice blocked the Paycheck Fairness Act? This year, Twitter’s Tina Huang filed a lawsuit claiming to have been passed over for promotions in favor of similarly qualified men. 9 to 5 premiered 32 years in advance of Ellen Pao’s lawsuit against Kleiner Perkins, in which she claimed to have been retaliated against for complaining about sexual harassment.