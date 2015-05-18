With little exception, political and organizational power-players have bought in to an agenda of austerity, addressing size rather than nature, isolating silos rather than implicating systems. This could be a policy tragedy for everyone: The narrative excludes vital fixes and alternatives to a justice system that require more resources, not less, and it ignores the proactive governance needed to transform the background conditions that foment crime in the first place.

In addition to mostly overlooking the need for increased spending in areas like indigent defense or domestic violence prevention, the current approach to carceral downsizing—in itself a positive end—doesn’t contend with the burden that penal policy has taken on as de facto social welfare. It has assumed the role of housing, feeding, and providing health care to millions. As Loic Wacquant explains in Prisons of Poverty, since 1985, corrections spending basically replaced spending on poverty assistance and public housing. For example, Wacquant explains, “in 1980, net budget appropriations by the Department of Housing and Urban Development amounted to three times the funds for corrections; by 1995, that ratio had been inverted, with prison and jail disbursements exceeding three times the new outlays for public housing.” Only cutting carceral spending—without simultaneously recommitting resources outside the prison walls—will leave the vulnerable to an even less supportive world than before mass incarceration.

One of the gravest examples is mental health care, which comes with its own history lesson. As the United States pursued a policy of deinstitutionalization in the 1970s, people with mental illness did not just disappear: They were just indirectly fed into the growing prison system. One recent report “estimated that in 2012, more than 350,000 people with serious mental illness were housed in prisons and jails, while a tenth as many—about 35,000—were in state mental hospitals.” If diversion of non-violent offenders (or other alternatives to incarceration) succeeds in keeping the mentally ill out of jail, what will become of them? Professor Bernard Harcourt wonders whether “there is a significant risk that [decarceration] will simply produce new populations for other institutions, whether homeless shelters, inpatient treatment facilities, or other locked-down facilities.” The extant mental health facilities are “in tatters,” too. The leaders of current reform won’t discuss the costs of creating robust state mental health programs—or many replacement social services. Releasing and diverting people convicted of crimes will be cost-free, but ensuring their well being out of prison will almost definitely require “new authorized spending.”

That’s a job for a robust welfare state, which is anathema to this current of small-government reform. Embracing what scholar Marie Gottschalk calls “the pathologies of deficit politics” in our criminal justice reforms, as this movement does, means that we will “reinforce the premise that eliminating government deficits and government debt should be the top national priority.” While would-be prison reformers discuss their work in isolation from background conditions, the narrative won’t stay that way: The success of a savings-oriented reform movement will reinforce the importance of cost cutting as a solution for all government ills. That’s bad news for liberals, for the people being released and diverted from the prison system, and for authentic crime reduction. Crucial reduction strategies, like living wages and stable and affordable housing, are not first on a conservative fiscal agenda. With the direction of current reform, incarceration will contribute less to a cycle of poverty, but poverty will still cycle—and the poor will continue to be disproportionately victimized by violent crime. The neglected, now free, will still be neglected.

Luckily, there is at least one dissenter, and she happens to be the front-runner for the presidency. Hillary Clinton’s first major policy speech a few weeks ago—and her contribution to the Brennan volume—offered a radically comprehensive approach to criminal justice reform and demonstrated a rare understanding of the difficulty of reform. Though many are skeptical of her back and forth on the issue, she hardly jumped on the politically palatable bandwagon. She denounced “siloed” discussions of criminal justice that ignore “what’s needed to provide economic opportunity,” acknowledged areas that will require resources, like legal aid, and pointed to lessons learned from deinstitutionalization. Most importantly, she insisted on the difficulty of substantive change that isn’t just about cutting mass. “In a time when we're afflicted by short-termism, we're not looking over the horizon for the investments that we need to make in our fellow citizens,” she said. “Progress will not be easy, despite the emerging bipartisan consensus for certain reforms.” Clinton is saying that, in the long run, freedom won’t come for free. Who else will listen?