Writing on Piano, the art historian Hal Foster once observed that “lightness sublimates not only material nature but historical culture as well.” That is to say, the visible engineering and unadorned surfaces of Piano’s buildings might not be in the service of a rational, clarifying modern design, but might rather serve to occlude culture, power, and finance: transparent boxes for opaque dealings. That would go some way toward explaining why the financiers on museum boards have continued to commission Piano after his recent years of inconsistent building. He promises competence and sensitivity rather than bombast, and if the end product is a little dull, well, so are East Hampton and Aspen. He is a brand now—the Astrup Fearnley actually calls its restaurant Café Renzo. (We pause to note Piano’s nickname: senatore. Once the self-proclaimed bad boy of architecture, he is, since 2013, a life member of the Italian upper house.)

Yet if the Whitney recalls any of Piano’s earlier works, it is, unexpectedly and delightedly, the Pompidou—the product of his contesting youth, rather than his Apollonian maturity. Its awkward masses, its asymmetrical façades, and its outdoor switchback staircases are all in the service of the program within, articulated on the surface rather than sublimated away. The nautical leitmotifs of his recent practice, visible here especially on the multiple balconies, are no longer simply bolted onto glass boxes to burnish Piano’s engineering bona fides, but actually serve to tie together inside and outside, High Line and museum, street and river. The mindless large-scale atriums glutting contemporary museum architecture, most notoriously at Yoshio Taniguchi’s MoMA, are forsworn in favor of programmatically flexible spaces that should be the envy of every curator in town.

Just like the Pompidou, the Whitney can feel forbidding at first glance, but as the logic of its rough-and-ready spaces becomes clear, it appears almost as the Platonic ideal of museum building, a master class in how function becomes form. Such is the unanticipated, almost unbelievable triumph of the Whitney: It reconfirms not only the seriousness and the thoughtfulness of Piano the master builder, but the very possibility of architecture in the service of art, rather than of art’s patrons.

When the Whitney announced in 2008 that it planned to relocate to the meatpacking district, any grumbling about the abandonment of Breuer’s latterly beloved headquarters was outweighed by a recognition that the country’s leading museum of American art desperately needed space. Something has changed in the years since, however. The collapse of Lehman Brothers and the onset of our Lesser Depression could have spelled the end of cultural building projects of this scale. Of course, the opposite has happened. A new art-loving oligarchy, not only American but global, has done quite well out of the brutal economic reorganizations of the past ten years, and on their command our museums are in the midst of an almost unprecedented building boom.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art is not only renting the Whitney’s vacated Breuer building for the next eight years, which it will use mostly for the display of contemporary art; it’s also planning a gut renovation of the modern galleries at 1000 Fifth Avenue, and recently unveiled a rebarbative new set of fountains bearing the name of ecocidal billionaire David Koch. MoMA, just ten years after its unsuccessful expansion, is set to build again, this time with a dubious layout by Diller Scofidio + Renfro that will include a pointless three-story “art bay” that necessitated the destruction of the former home of the American Folk Art Museum. The American Museum of Natural History has recently announced plans for a new science center adjoining its Central Park West headquarters, and the Frick Collection, for no discernible reason, is set to build too, concreting over its garden to make way for an ersatz classical extension. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston, the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach, and the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, Massachusetts, are all in the midst of expansion efforts. And then there is the biggest beast of them all: the redevelopment of LACMA, by the Swiss architect Peter Zumthor, into what the latest schematics suggest will be a biomorphic S-curve floating in the sky above Wilshire Boulevard that may take shape around 2022 or 2023. (Piano’s buildings at LACMA will remain.)

Whether all this construction is good for art is hard to answer in a general way. In many cases, like at the Whitney and in San Francisco, relocation and renovation are programmatic necessities. In the late ’90s, the success of Frank Gehry’s Guggenheim Bilbao led museums to contemplate ever more theatrical homes, such as the unsuccessful Milwaukee Art Museum, melodramatically expanded by the Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava and now (what else?) renovating. This time the building boom is less theatrical and more pragmatic, though that pragmatism stretches to economic concerns as much as programmatic ones. In the Age of Piketty, potential museum donors are fewer and richer; they also have larger collections than board members of the past, as the tastes of the super rich have shifted in favor of modern and contemporary art. The collectors at the top of the pile expect the museums they favor with their collections to showcase their purchases, not leave them in storage. And a new generation of philanthropists, with more transient commitments than their patrician predecessors, are far less likely to donate to an endowment campaign than to a nifty new building, especially one you can put your name alongside.

When almost every other sector of American high culture faces privation if not terminal decline, the uniquely glamorous world of contemporary art goes on booming, managed as it is by a class of individuals whose relative wealth is at its highest in 100 years. Piano’s muscular, confident, civic-minded Whitney should remind us that such inequality can at least give us a masterpiece here and there, transforming public life and not merely serving private interests. The museum has already begun to rewrite the narrative of modern American art from a mere European successor to a broader, prouder, more diverse tradition. In the long run, though, the greatest legacy of the new Whitney would be to teach our oligarchical masters that not all philanthropy is created equal, and that the greatest and most enduring legacy an art collector can leave is a museum with civic virtue.