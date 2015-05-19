Up to their waists, the river is calm

enough to be false.



The older one, lips just-fuzzed

warms a bit of water in his mouth



before guiding an indigo braid

over the younger’s shoulders.



For he had been shivering.

He had been shivering



all night. For the body, touched

by newer terrors, becomes a wing



attempting, not flight, but to fold

in a way that makes



flying, when it comes, a kind

of severance. The older boy cups



his full hands over the Braille rising

on his friend’s neck, like a beggar



asking for a lack he cannot keep.

Peter? the younger one whispers,

I’m ready...



I’m ready. & the raised palms

open. A gasp, then black



water shattering over his back

like bullets—or wing bones



salvaged

from tomorrow’s shadows.