Inequality extends to how parents respond to the new economy. In the new ways of organizing work, people expect job insecurity. But the impact of the new precariousness is radically different for the top and the bottom of our economy. Workers with more education are less likely to lose their jobs than those with less education, and when they do lose their jobs, they are less likely to endure a pay cut when they get a new one. Insecurity feels more like flexibility among advantaged workers, and more like abandonment among low-income or marginalized workers.

These differences find their way into what we might consider today’s “insecurity parenting.” Both groups say they want their children to be flexible, but not all flexibility is the same. Affluent parents want their children to be able to take advantage of all the opportunities that may come their way. “We wanted for them to grow up with the flexibility of being able to go somewhere, take a look around and say, ‘This is what I need to do to fit in here’,” said Anita, a white mother of three. “I just wanted them to be able to have the opportunity to do what you wanted to do, [so they know] you can go anywhere you want, do anything you want.”

Advantaged parents are proud when their children demonstrate that they can handle, even enjoy, the adaptability they think the work world demands. Rochelle’s husband had taken their son Bobby to Japan on a recent business trip. “Chuck [her husband] did not hold his hand, he put him at a table with people who did not speak very good English, I mean he did not hold his hand at all,” she recalled. “And he [Bobby] loved it.”

Low-income workers also talk about flexibility for their children both at work and at home, but the way they talk about it suggests a very different world, with very different prospects for their children. For them, it seems, flexibility is less a means of preparing children to vault into opportunity, than it is a kind of armor children can don against imminent disaster.

“As I’ve explained to her, there’s a good possibility by the time she’s 40 and she has a full-time job, they’re going to lay her off and hire somebody much younger for a lot lower salary,” said Clark, a white man in his 50s who has had that experience himself several times. “I’m trying to prepare [her] for a very—the very difficult world that she’s going to live in. Too few jobs and too many people. I see it coming. I think it’s going to get worse and worse and worse.”