But that predictability was in keeping with the rest of the episode, which was filled with scenes that felt like fan fiction. Stan and Peggy declare their love and passionately embrace. Joan asks Peggy to be her business partner. Roger and Joan gaze proudly at their son. Pete and Peggy say goodbye, in a scene weighted with all their history. (When he tells her that one day people will brag about having once worked with her, she replies, “A thing like that”—a trademark Pete Campbell-ism, a phrase he used in the first season when she told him Belle Jolie liked her ideas.) These moments were satisfying, but almost too satisfying. “I think about how you came into my life and how you drove me crazy, and now I don’t even know what to do with myself because all I want to do is be with you.” Did we really want “Mad Men” to turn into Nora Ephron–lite? There was even a Charles Manson joke, a tiny nod to all those Megan truthers.

“Yes, everything, even our personal moments of clarity, can be co-opted by industry and turned for profit,” was the takeaway in Daily Beast’s review. And that’s true enough. Like nostalgia, self-actualization can be a servant of capitalism, ginned up to sell slide projectors and burgers and chocolate bars. But “Mad Men” has a more complicated relationship with commerce than that. In the real world, “I’d Like to Buy the World a Coke” was the brainchild of McCann-Erickson’s Bill Backer, along with former Motown songwriter Billy Davis: “So that was the basic idea,” Backer explained in his memoir decades later. “To see Coke not as it was originally designed to be—a liquid refresher—but as a tiny bit of commonality between all peoples, a universally liked formula that would help to keep them company for a few minutes.”

In "Mad Men," advertising—like the movies, like television, like the rest of twentieth-century mass culture—can make us feel a little less alone, for at least little while. Remember Don’s—and the show’s—most famous ad campaign: the Kodak carousel pitch that moved Harry Crane (Harry Crane!) to tears. “Happiness,” Don said, “is a billboard on the side of a road that screams with reassurance that whatever you're doing is OK. You are OK.” In May 1970, five months before Don arrived at Esalen, The New Yorker called the hippie retreat “a West Coast organization that seeks to connect people who feel disconnected from themselves and other people.” I’m OK, you’re OK. Don Draper found some connection while listening to another lonely man's sad story, and then he found a way of bottling up that feeling and beaming it in color onto the screens of millions of people. Is it the real thing? It’s something.