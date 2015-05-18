President Obama on Monday made Camden the staging ground for his latest push for police reform, which may be surprising if you've ever heard of Camden. The South Jersey city has, for decades, been a synonym for violence, invoked as a cautionary tale about the depths to which urban America could sink. In 2012, it had the highest crime rate of any city in the United States, according to CQ Press’s annual rankings. That was more than five times the national average. However, Camden fell out of the rankings entirely the following year—but not because of a drastic drop in crime. It was due to one simple technicality, something that likely sounds crazy if you're still invested in the flawed notion that police are here to protect us all. Camden disappeared from the crime rankings because it got rid of its police department.

CQ Press doesn't measure communities that are policed by county-run departments. In May of 2013, Camden became one when they engaged in a “radical experiment” in law enforcement, by contracting out its policing to Camden County. After the move, the county police could field a larger force for about the same money, giving Camden the human resources to mount more patrols and to constructively engage with those living in the neighborhoods they were policing. Taken on face value, the statistics are impressive. Homicides in 2014 were down more than half since 2012, and non-fatal shootings declined by only a slightly smaller percentage.

The beleaguered city, along with seven others, was labeled a “promise zone” by the Obama administration in April, designating it as a high-poverty community that partners with the federal government to "increase economic activity, improve educational opportunities, leverage private investment, reduce violent crime, enhance public health," and achieve other goals. Furthermore, the city has reportedly joined the My Brother’s Keeper initiative, which partially aims to improve relations between police officers and black men in the community who (often rightfully) regard them with a suspicious eye.

People living in communities brutalized by the police are not the only ones giving American cops a suspicious glance. It isn't limited to America. Just one week ago, the United Nations Human Rights Council roundly condemned the United States, in part, for racism and police brutality. The world is watching. So are the citizens of Camden who, while they may be excited to see their president come to town, need him to understand that statistics only go so far.