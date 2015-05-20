First published in Spanish in February 2004 in La Jornada, a daily newspaper in Mexico City, this poem appears in the forthcoming collection, Writing Across the Landscape (Liveright, September 2015). It appears here for the first time in English.

A las cuatro y a las cinco de la mañana

They are getting up and into the backs of old trucks

And heading into the city of Oaxaca

From all over the state of Oaxaca

They are standing up in the back of the trucks

Packed in perhaps twenty men and women

Standing up in the jolting trucks

A las siete de la mañana

They are all on the back roads heading for the city of Oaxaca

From all over the state of Oaxaca

They are silent as the trucks jolt along

Standing erect in the trucks with the high wooden sides

The men in their white stiff straw hats curled up at the edges

The men in the clothes they wear on Sundays or días de fiesta

The same clothes they wear on work days

Only the women are dressed up

Women in their best colorful costumes

In their beautiful colored dresses

red or ochre like the earth

For they are of the earth they are made of earth

They are the mothers of the small brown people

the women of the brown people packed in the trucks

The abuelas y abuelitas

Hermanas y hijas y tías

They are the mothers and sisters and aunts and daughters

Of the short brown obreros and campesinos

Standing in the jolting trucks in the back roads

All over the state of Oaxaca

A las nueve de la mañana

They are on the first paved roads leading into the city of Oaxaca

Then they are on the two-lane highways to the city of Oaxaca

Standing silent in the open trucks

In their work trucks and in beat-up buses

Converging on the city of Oaxaca from all over the state of Oaxaca

With its sixty percent unemployment

They are the working men and women of the Unidad Popular

And there are banners on the sides of some trucks and buses

Proclaiming their solidarity and their hard resolve

To change their world for the better

To change their lives for the better

The lives of the pobres everywhere

Their deep resolve to liberate themselves

From centuries of stoop work for others

For the owners of everything

The campos and haciendas

The mills and molinos

The poor of the world in the liberation movements

In all the Third World countries of the world

A las diez de la mañana

They are entering the outskirts of the city

They are passing through the barrios

The broken-down barrios on the outskirts of the city

On the periferia of the city of Oaxaca

The undersides of the city that the turistas never see

The junked-up outskirts of the machine shops and garages

And tin-roofed factories and truck repair shops

And Pemco filling stations

They are the people of the Unidad Popular

Heading for the center of the city of Oaxaca

winding through all the side streets into the centro

A las once de la mañana

They are all pouring into the Avenida de la Independencia

They have parked their trucks in the side streets and piled out

Into the Avenida de la Independencia

And there they come

A las once de la mañana

Here they come with a big brass band up front

With tubas and trumpets and drums

At the head or the forming columns of men and women

Pouring in from the side streets

Into the Avenida de la Independencia in the center of Oaxaca

And first come all the women in straight lines in the street

Striding or limping with solemn calm faces open faces

Looking with their dark brown eyes

At the ornate entrances and small elegant hotels

And seeing the well dressed people watching

From the sidewalks and doorways and windows

And all walking slowly and silent in their red and ochre costumes

The women of all ages so dignified

Walking in front of their men their campesinos

Who now also come totally silent walking quiet

In long lines in their beat-up white hats

And they too are proud of their stirring solidarity

With the band up front blasting out their surging spirit

A las once de la mañana

They are coming and coming

Thousands and thousands of them

pouring into the Avenida de la Independencia

From all the side streets and far flung farms and haciendas

the compañeras and compañeros

Coming together here in the Unidad Popular

And the men with their stolid faces

Looking out silent with their black brown eyes

Guarded and defiant in their silences

As they come marching six abreast

In endless lines of campesinos and their sisters and mothers

A las once de la mañana

They are pouring into the huge plaza of the Zócalo

At the center of the city of Oaxaca

And they have no weapons at all

No guns or knives or machetes

They have left them all behind in their huts and palapas

They have left their machetes stuck in the brown earth of their campos

A las once de la mañana

They will know where to find their machetes if need be

Another time a later time

If they have not changed anything at a later time

When perhaps nothing has changed in their eternal slavery

And the Zócalo and the plaza in front of the Cathedral

Is filling up with the thousands and thousands

And in front of the Cathedral there are loudspeakers set up

And the speeches are beginning

The gritos of the leaders

The cries of the labor leaders

And the working people of the whole state of Oaxaca

Are still packing into the plaza

And a las doce de la mañana

The bells of the Cathedral that have been silent all the time

As the silent workers poured into the plaza

The cathedral bells now ring out

Echoing across the plaza

Across the Zócalo

And through the city of Oaxaca

And a las doce de la mañana

The speeches of the peasant leaders of the people

Are raising their rough voices over the loudspeakers

And the air vibrates with their hoarse cries

While in the inner patio of the Hotel Monte Albán

The real leaders of this day of solidarity

The ones behind it all

The Union leaders

The políticos

Are speaking in good Spanish to the press

And to the television cameras trained on them

In a corner of the huge hotel patio these real leaders

Of this great manifestación

In immaculate white shirts

Are speaking straight into the television cameras

These leaders with education and white shirts

Are telling the press of Oaxaca and of all Mexico

Exactly what their movimiento is all about

While outside in the plaza the indigenous speakers

Are still shouting over the speakers to the thousands and thousands

Their somehow innocent tough voices

Echoing against the Cathedral walls

And they are the real compañeros of Flores Magón and of Zapata

The descendants of Magón and Zapata crying out

For more than the crust of their daily bread

While the “insiders” inside the hotel

The ones with their own agendas

Are telling the world que pasa

In their confrontation with the owners of everything

They are moving the movimiento where they want it to move

And they know how promises made in the plazas

May be betrayed in the back country

Al mediodía de Oaxaca

Al mediodía de su vida

Al mediodía of the people of Oaxaca

At high noon in the life of the pobres of Oaxaca

In the heart of their blood and passion.