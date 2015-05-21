Like Hegel, Nietzsche was skeptical of the Enlightenment claims of progress and human utopia. Through an examination of the Renaissance and Reformation, Nietzsche replaced the idea of progress—which he thought “primitive” Germans, at least, could never grasp—with his idea of the modern man’s “will to power.” If Nietzsche embraced Voltaire as the great debunker of religion, he nonetheless believed that secularism did not lead to the betterment of humankind, but instead opened the door to nihilism. Ferrone, on the other hand, presents Nietzsche as one of the guardians of the Enlightenment. Nietzsche embraced Kant’s question, “What is Enlightenment?” as the inspiration of his own philosophical progress. And even if nihilism contradicted the optimism of the Enlightenment, it still adopted a model of human rather than divinely inspired destiny, and for this, Ferrone claims, Nietzsche held the “banner of Enlightenment.” This human destiny, no matter how dark, would be attained through the criticism of the illusions of both Christians and socialists.

The Enlightenment faced perhaps its biggest challenge following the Holocaust and Hiroshima as philosophers were forced to question ever more deeply the idea of human progress. Even those who believed in science now had to come to grips with the idea that it could be used as a tool of mass extermination. On the one hand, the Enlightenment could bring human progress through science, public debate, and a rational, social state. On the other hand, these very forces—along with a twisted idea of progress, and Nietzsche’s will to power—had been at the heart of Nazi power and its ideology. The Nazis, warned German-Jewish philosophers Max Horkheimer and Theodor Adorno, had reduced and “dehumanized” Enlightenment aspirations, and they had turned science into “manipulation and administration” and reason into a nihilistic scientific program of mass death. Enlightenment, they warned, could bring liberty, but also a modern totalitarian system. What the Nazis had done was to take Enlightenment discourses and rid them of their critical element. The outcome was disastrous. Without the culture of criticism, Hegel’s skeptical vision was realized, and only terror reigned.

French philosopher Michel Foucault also reflected on the Enlightenment and its pitfalls as a science of humanity in his famous lecture, “What is Critique?—Critique and Enlightenment.” In the tradition of Nietzsche, Foucault criticized modern scientific and legal authority, as well as the entire Western system of sexual and social norms, not as the product of a reasonable society, but as systems of power. By studying hospitals, asylums, and prisons, Foucault showed the underbelly of enlightened societies, and how institutions of so-called modern reason could be turned into instruments of repression. In spite of this ambivalence, he still felt a need to engage with the Enlightenment by paring it down to the constant and unrelenting critique of power itself. Critique, Foucault insisted, is the movement by which individuals question all truths, especially those produced by powerful authorities.

Where are the debates of the Enlightenment taking place today? Foucault’s critique of power left many who read his work skeptical of Enlightenment ideas of progress. This, in turn, has led to fierce academic debates, but ones that take place less and less in the realm of mass public opinion. The university debate, Ferrone argues, is central to the continuation of the Enlightenment tradition. But Ferrone has inflated the importance of modern historical works on the Enlightenment; their engagement with the Enlightenment does not occupy the central stage of public debate and opinion-making. Enlightenment ideals were central driving points of the American Revolution. Yet what U.S. politician campaigns by defending the ideals of the Enlightenment?

The place of the Enlightenment in public debate has all but disappeared. Renowned philosophers who do engage with criticism of the Enlightenment, such as Jürgen Habermas and Charles Taylor, do not catch the imagination of a wide public in the way Foucault did 40 years ago. Even the great scientists of NASA and Caltech, heirs of Isaac Newton, armed with massive modern reams of data, cannot sway the majority of the American public into believing that global warming is man-made. Instead of major philosophers, entertainers like Bill Nye and Ken Ham debate evolution at the Creation Museum (a museum that asserts the world came about in a strict biblical chronology), with many in the audience applauding the creationist.

If science is contested, the Enlightenment, it seems, has become a relic. And yet the Enlightenment is not forgotten everywhere. As Ferrone notes, Pope Benedict XVI has spoken numerous times about the Enlightenment as an ongoing challenge to the Catholic Church. Indeed, Benedict debated the idea of the Enlightenment with Habermas in a work called “The Dialectics of Secularization” when he was still Joseph Ratzinger—the first time a future pope has sat down with a modern philosopher to discuss the Enlightenment. Not surprisingly, Benedict regrets many secular values and nonreligious government, yet at the same time he speaks of the importance of the Enlightenment in bringing individuals the freedom to believe and in asserting human rights in a global society. This doesn’t make Benedict an Enlightenment philosopher, but it does make him the most influential world figure to engage in the old dialectic.

We are thus faced with a stunning paradox in the history of Enlightenment debate. As the Enlightenment recedes from public consciousness, the original foe of Voltaire, the Catholic Church, engages with the idea of Enlightenment more prominently than many secular thinkers. Ferrone worries that this is a “muddying of the waters” of the Enlightenment debate. Yet Ferrone does not seem to recognize the challenges and paradoxes that face the idea of Enlightenment in a world disengaged from it.

If anything, Ferrone unintentionally shows that the old secular model of progress is failing, or has evolved in a world that embraces its products but not its central idea. If the Enlightenment is to survive, its proponents must fight apathy along with enemies. The public takes for granted complex debate and is often disconnected from the arguments of the informed press. This was not the case in the past, when the advocates of Enlightenment ideas and criticism were able to muster the passions of large populations. It is clear, though, that the Enlightenment will need great champions as well as critics to revive the debate that is its internal motor. For the moment, with critics of the Enlightenment the most engaged debaters, this looks unlikely.