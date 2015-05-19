But the events of two years ago extended beyond the horror at the finish line and swept over the city and surrounding areas as the search for the bombing suspects extended for several days.

In the four days after the April 15 attack, for us Bostonians, the marathon bombings crawled out of the safe distance created by our televisions or computer screens into our homes as an unprecedented manhunt for the bombers began.

The public transit system was shut down to prevent an escape. The tragedy traveled across towns from Boston to Cambridge as an MIT police officer was fatally shot on the third night. While one suspect was killed on April 19, a second one remained at at large.

On the fourth day of the manhunt, Friday morning, the governor commanded residents of Boston and its suburbs—Watertown, Cambridge, Newton, Belmont, Waltham—to stay inside and lock their doors, pull their shades. It was not safe to go outside. In Watertown, families were awakened that same morning as SWAT teams banged at their doors, urgently told them to exit, and entered to search for the second suspect.

Police officers lined the Watertown streets, with their assault rifles exposed. Emergency vehicles and armored trucks traveled the thoroughfare. Helicopters hung in the sky. All of Boston watched—we were glued to our televisions because we were afraid for ourselves and for our loved ones. This tragedy happened to all of Boston.

What happened to Bostonians also happened to the jurors

And so this tragedy happened to each of those Boston jurors. They were likely angry and afraid on the days of the manhunt, locked in their homes just like the rest of us.

In its final plea for a change of venue while in the midst of jury selection, the defense recounted that 76 percent of the 75 individuals who had been qualified by the trial court to serve as Tsarnaev’s jurors “had connections or allegiances to events, people and/or places” in the case. The twelve jurors who eventually decided for the death penalty were chosen from these entangled 75.

Nonetheless, the trial began in early April 2015 at Courthouse Way in Boston. Jurors were instructed to avert their eyes and cover their ears to any trial coverage in the media. But still they walked in and out of that courthouse every day—five miles from the finish line. They walked past the media frenzy, past banners reminding them to be “Boston Strong” and that “This is Our ****ing City.”

And between the guilt phase and the penalty phase of the case, another finish line was painted on Boylston Street, another Boston marathon passed, another anniversary of the tragedy was memorialized.

And at the end if it all, when attorney Judy Clarke asked the Boston jury to be merciful and spare Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s life, the jury responded, echoing Bostonian’s resounding “No.”