Outside Color is most engaging when it’s interrogating fundamental questions like these. “If we step back a moment,” Chirimuuta writes, “we can appreciate how very weird it is to even expect there to be a connection between the manifest visual world, brought to us by our senses, and the rarefied scientific image of a world made up of physical particles, etc.” To believe in the atom—never mind quantum theory or more extravagant scientific models—is to accept that our unaided perceptive faculties have very limited access to physical reality. Our perception gives us useful information about the world that allows us to make decisions as actors within it, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s true or consistent.

The scientific revolution established that colors don’t inhere in objects, but it wasn’t the end of the road. Once Galileo located color in the brain, philosophers and scientists were left to repeat the same question: Where? Modern biologists have given us a couple of models. Trichromacy, based on the three types of cone cells in the eye, suggested each was responsible for a cardinal color, and together they mix to create the normal spectrum in the brain. Opponent process theory said the cone information then travels through two channels for cardinal colors (red-green and blue-yellow) and one for brightness (black-white) that together create the spectrum through contrast. It’s a compelling scientific resolution to the color problem: Lighting conditions interact with objects and the eye sorts it all out and illustrates wavelength information using colors.

One of the reasons I think philosophy isn’t very popular in the United States is that the secular among us assume not only that there exists a scientific explanation for everything, but that someone in a laboratory or a library somewhere already knows it. Primary science education plays up this assumption, preferring testable information to ongoing mysteries—I am reminded of an eleventh-grade physics exam on opponent processing. But here’s what they don’t tell you in school: The neurological and physical evidence that supports this model is extremely inconsistent.

In a 2013 study published in the Journal of Neurophysiology, scientists measured the response from primary visual cortex neurons in macaque monkeys (one of the few animals that see like we do) as they prompted them with chromatic contrasts. They were trying to prove the existing biological model of color perception by testing neuron response after isolating the function of neural channels. If the researchers could see the way the brain mixes colors, they could once and for all find red. But it didn’t work. Instead, “analysis of neuronal contrast—response functions and signal-to-noise ratios yielded no evidence for a special set of ‘cardinal color directions,’ for which visual cortex neurons are particularly sensitive.” Not only couldn’t they find the red-green and blue-yellow channels, nearly half the color neurons also fired in response to brightness changes, suggesting the tripartite channel model is inaccurately simplistic.

Scientific attempts to reduce colors to wavelengths have been equally unsuccessful. If it were simple, then colors as we observe them should match up with what’s called the “surface spectral reflectance,” (SSR) which can be measured with a digital receptor. But if you try to replicate color vision this way, you get far too many colors, and objects lack internal constancy because of the effects of lighting conditions. Where we see shadows, a computer sees a different color. But even when they apply highly sophisticated algorithms for illumination in a 3-D space, researchers have been unable to replicate human levels of color constancy. NYU professor of psychology and neural science Laurence T. Maloney writes that the failure of these SSR models thus far suggests “there are cues present in real scenes that we do not understand.” People are able to use color to judge scenes better than computers and cameras can, and scientists aren’t sure how.