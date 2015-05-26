He spread a neat layer of newspapers beneath the head, so that the blood would not drip on the floor. He got the hatchet, held the head at a slanting angle with his left hand and, after pausing in an attitude of prayer, sent the blade of the hatchet into the bone of the throat with all the strength of his body. The head rolled off.

There is a terrible thrill in rooting for Bigger Thomas to behead Mary and stuff her into the fire. Wright succeeds somehow in eliminating all moral categories in the reader’s life and bringing out our kinship with the hunted animal. The horror story of race in America for its black citizens is inflicted on his white audience. A similar thing happens in his short story “Big Boy Leaves Home,” set in the Jim Crow South, when the protagonist, Big Boy, spends a long night hiding from a lynch mob in a ditch. At one point, he peeks his head out to see the mob celebrating while they drag in his friend Bobo:

Big Boy saw men moving over the hill. Among them was a long dark spot. Tha mus be Bobo; tha mus be Bobo theys carryin . . . They’ll git im here. He oughta git up n run.

I was relieved when we made it to Go Tell It on the Mountain, Baldwin’s first—and probably best—novel, a biblical retelling of his childhood in Harlem and salvation in the black church. (That salvation was short-lived; Baldwin found the doctrine of love in the black church to be insufficiently applied, and reading Dostoevsky proved to be a fatal encounter for his religion.) I couldn’t wait to talk about the scene, early in the book, when the protagonist, John Grimes, gets enough pocket money for his birthday to see a movie and walks south, through Central Park, to the great white city. From a hilltop he gazes out at the towers and the traffic of a forbidden world he’d like to conquer; he takes off running down the hill to the gravel path and almost knocks down an old white man walking with a cane.

They both stopped, astonished, and looked at one another. John struggled to catch his breath and apologize, but the old man smiled. John smiled back.

It was as though he and the old man had between them a great secret; and the

old man moved on. The snow glittered in patches all over the park.

“Oh, c’mon,” one of the students scoffed after we’d read the passage aloud.

“It’s a moment of mutual recognition,” I replied. “Two strangers in the park.”

She didn’t look convinced. “Why don’t they just hug?”

(Snickers from the other students.)

“You don’t find that moving?” I asked the same student.

She scoffed again. “It’s so unrealistic! He’d get shot! There’s your novel!”

This was the problem that some of my students had with Baldwin, and it never really went away: his insistence, not that the racial divide in the United States was unreal, or that it could be crossed without peril and great sacrifice, but that crossing it, for everyone, was a matter of grace. Once you made the journey to the other side, you would discover a more perfect version of yourself: “[W]e, the black and the white, deeply need each other here if we are really to become a nation,” Baldwin wrote in The Fire Next Time, “if we are really, that is, to achieve our identity, our maturity, as men and women.” He went on:

To create one nation has proved to be a hideously difficult task: there is certainly no need now to create two, one black, and one white.

In late November, while we were reading The Fire Next Time and discussing Baldwin’s critique of the Nation of Islam, the world outside the classroom conspired to intervene and prove him wrong—and to show that Wright, for all his pessimism, had been the one who really knew America. Akai Gurley, 28: shot dead by a police officer in a stairwell at the Louis H. Pink Houses (November 20, 2014). Tamir Rice, 12: shot dead by a police officer at a park in Cleveland for carrying a toy gun (November 22, 2014). Every time our class met, it seemed, there was another black victim of a shooting in the news; students showed up half-an-hour late or not at all; they stopped trying to hide it when they checked their phones for texts; discussions about the protests began to dominate the classroom. After class was over, I would walk the aisles picking up the travel mugs and plug-in chargers the students had left behind. When grand juries in Ferguson and Staten Island declined to indict police officers in the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner, the decisions coming so close to each other that it seemed like they’d been choreographed, it felt like the whole country had turned back into the Jim Crow South of Wright’s early stories, and Baldwin was the fiction writer. In fact, in his essay “How ‘Bigger’ Was Born,” Wright had described an eerily familiar system of police-induced terror and two-tiered justice at work in northern cities—and the complicity of well-meaning whites:

So far removed are these practices from what the average American citizen encounters in his daily life that it takes a huge act of his imagination to believe that it is true; yet, this same average citizen, with his kindness, his American sportsmanship and goodwill, would probably act with the mob if a self-respecting Negro family moved into his apartment building to escape the Black Belt.

The United States of Trayvon Martin and “Stand Your Ground” is not so far removed from this nightmare vision of the republic.

The term ended, and I began reading through my students’ final papers for the class. I’d left this last assignment fairly open: They could write an academic paper analyzing one of Wright’s or Baldwin’s major works, or they could write a more creative essay that used the personal as a springboard into larger issues of social justice. It was about an even split. One student explored the implications of deciding to be a poet as a young black woman, citing Cornel West, T.S. Eliot, Natasha Trethewey, and Claudia Rankine as her guides; another explored the role of Jewish Americans in the civil rights movement and the complications of Jewish assimilation. There were a number of essays that took the form of an “open letter”: one to a student’s roommate about her obsession with the mirror; another addressed a student’s mother about the church they attend and its positions on social issues like same-sex marriage.

It was Baldwin, not Wright, who liked to use the open letter form in his essays: “A Letter to My Nephew” opens The Fire Next Time, and in 1970, in The New York Review of Books, Baldwin published “An Open Letter to My Sister, Miss Angela Davis,” after her arrest for allegedly taking part in a conspiracy to free a prisoner in a Marin County courtroom by force. The open letter is a peculiar form, both private and public, using the intimacy of direct address to draw readers into an exchange of ideas that is not, at least on the surface, meant for us. And yet it is; the reader is the one who feels flattered to be at the receiving end of Baldwin’s letter, while the ostensible recipients—Baldwin’s nephew James, or Davis—are the ones who might feel cheated of intimacy. Private love is sacrificed for the instruction of strangers and an infinite, rather than singular, expression—pure Baldwin. Even the finals that weren’t explicitly open letters had a quality of thought and feeling that were unmistakably influenced by him. I was stunned by what happened on their finals, but not surprised. Wright had won my students over as readers in the wake of Michael Brown and Eric Garner. But when they sat down to write their hearts out, they were Baldwinites.