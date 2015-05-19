Right now, men who have sex with men are forbidden from donating blood. Ever. Last week, the Food and Drug Administration released much-anticipated guidance changing the lifetime ban on blood donations from those men to a one-year ban or deferral. In other words, if a gay or bisexual man has had sex with another man in the year prior to attempting to donate, they are still prohibited from donating blood.

Going beyond the surface, though, of what is an incremental move in the right direction, one finds some unfortunate side effects. This new draft guidance is misguided in several ways: It continues to stigmatize gay and bisexual men, then does harm to the broader populace that gets the wrong public health message, and shrinks the blood supply.

First, the new policy still discriminates against gay and bisexual men. It is not hard to see how. HIV-negative lifetime partners or spouses who have had sex with no one but each other are barred from donating blood under the policy merely because they are both men who continue to have sex. For the hundreds of thousands of gay and bisexual men who have sex in any given year, the new guidance is not a change in policy at all, and in practice amounts to a lifetime ban.

More broadly, by unduly focusing on gay and bisexual men and suggesting that they are somehow uniquely at risk to HIV, the guidance sends a problematic public health message to everyone else, too. This message could contribute to America’s lack of understanding regarding how the disease is spread and what behaviors put one at higher risk. Anyone—regardless of sexuality, race, or socio-economic background—is at risk if they engage in unprotected sex with partners of unknown HIV status.