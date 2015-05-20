When Hungarian novelist László Krasznahorkai was announced as the winner of the 2015 Man Booker International, a wave of disappointment could be seen rippling across Twitter, where many of us had been pulling for a non-Anglo, non-European winner.

Finally this year, things looked good for literature’s Africanists, internationalists, and assorted boundary crossers. Novelist and academic Marina Warner, chair of the 2015 judges, has a particular interest in Arabic literature. She chose Arabist and comparativist Wen-chin Ouyang as one of the year’s judges, alongside British Pakistani novelist Nadeem Aslam, poet and publisher Edwin Frank, and Oxford University’s Elleke Boehmer, whose scholarly interests cohere around anti-colonialism.

Indeed, Warner said she was consciously attempting to shift the prize’s focus, which has previously reflected English literature’s inward gaze. “I was asked to be the chair,” she said in an April interview, “and the chair’s job is to choose the judges. I chose them—and I was very lucky that they agreed to do it—because they have an interest beyond the Anglo-American metropoles.”

The five judges did their job: The finalists’ list, announced in March, surprised seasoned Man Booker International watchers. An unprecedented four writers, from a longlist of ten, hail from African nations. One writer, Maryse Condé, is from a small Caribbean country that “never makes headlines unless there is a hurricane or an earthquake,” the author told The Guardian in a pre-award interview. Finalist Amitav Ghosh is from India, César Aira from Argentina. Only a single North American writer, Fanny Howe, made the finalists’ list, and there were none—zero—from the U.K. or Ireland.