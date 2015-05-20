Like many first ladies before her, Hillary Clinton adopted a fairly common extracurricular during her years in the Oval Office—not gardening, not re-decorating the East Wing, but something almost as soft: She wrote Dear Socks, Dear Buddy: Letters from the White House Pets, a children’s book chronicling mail sent to the first pets and the history of first pets in general. This, as Rebecca Traister has pointed out, from the woman who had “been named by the National Law Journal as one of the 100 powerful lawyers in the nation in both 1988 and 1991.”

But even more than they have authored children’s books, first ladies have been the subjects of juvenile literary entertainment. It’s not hard to see why: These women tend to choose humanist causes, they’re obvious role models, and they wear colorful outfits. According to a Wikipedia page called List of Books by or about Hillary Rodham Clinton, there are at least 40 titles for children and juveniles alone—coloring books, biographies, and themed books that include a chapter or a section on Clinton.

These books tend to have three things in common: a focus on Hillary’s personal and professional achievements, overt feminist messaging, and an obviously related downplaying of Bill’s role in Hillary’s success. This isn’t surprising: Explaining Hillary Clinton to children can’t be easy. “I remember at the time I was writing having to think about how to introduce the subject of President Clinton's affair,” said Ilene Cooper, senior editor at Booklist magazine and author of A Woman in the House (and Senate). “That's the trick, clearly presenting the facts without giving kids more than they want or need.”

Unsurprisingly, the books tend to focus on the high points, especially early ones: Her graduation speech at Wellesley that was quoted in Life magazine, her work for the Children’s Defense Fund, her role in investigating Watergate. When they touch upon the lower moments, like the failure of her healthcare reform legislation, the narratives tend to focus on redemption. In Kathleen Krull’s Hillary Rodham Clinton: Dreams Taking Flight, a young Clinton writes to NASA as a child and is told women can’t be astronauts. Krull flipped this dismissal on its head, invoking flight metaphors and using poetic one-liners that were inspired by Clinton’s own words in her autobiography, Living History: “You don’t have time for fear.” “Try harder—you can do better.” “Dare to compete.”