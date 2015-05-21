Like American society as a whole, the psychiatrists who treated vets were deeply polarized. Hawkish psychiatrists were adamant that concepts like combat fatigue had no diagnostic value. As a Veterans Affairs psychiatrist told the Los Angeles Times in 1975, there was “no evidence that Vietnam had produced a disproportionate share of people who are maladjusted to society and no evidence that the primary contributor to that maladjustment was military service.” In an essay published in Strangers at Home: Vietnam Veterans Since the War, psychologist Charles R. Figley noted, “In the mid-1970s the mental health profession barely recognized the plight of the emotionally disabled Vietnam veteran.”

More dovish colleagues, spearheaded by the politically engaged psychiatrists Chaim F. Shatan and Robert Jay Lifton—who both did groundbreaking work on the traumatic impact of war—developed a precursor to the concept of PTSD, “catastrophic stress disorder,” as a way of arguing that the traumas of war were not just physical and fleeting, but psychological and long-lasting. Lifton, a prolific Harvard professor, was especially famous for his studies of Nazi medicine and Hiroshima survivors, which argued that “immersion in death” created “prophetic survivors” with “special regenerative insights.” Participating in rap sessions with veterans like Jack Smith, Shatan and Lifton developed the idea of a “post-Vietnam syndrome” and came to see these former soldiers as another group of “prophetic survivors” who could lead the charge in the anti-war campaign.

As historian Ben Shephard noted in A War of Nerves: Soldiers and Psychiatrists in the Twentieth Century, the diagnosis of PTSD did not just bring about a modernization of the vocabulary of post-war melancholy but also the dawn of an era in which a medical label came with political baggage. Anti-war psychiatrists tended to emphasize the consequences of ignoring veterans’ emotional disorders—sometimes with partisan ends. “The post-Vietnam syndrome,” Figley wrote, “became a frightening buzz word among clinicians and journalists, but in fact was a thinly veiled position of opposition to the war: stop the war or more young killers will be released to terrorize the population.”

By 1980, Shatan, Lifton, and their allies in the veterans community were successful in lobbying for the inclusion of PTSD in the third edition of the American Psychiatric Association’s bible, the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM). “The essential feature [of PTSD] is the development of characteristic symptoms following a psychologically traumatic event,” the DSM-III read. Those symptoms involved “re-experiencing the traumatic event; numbing of responsiveness to, or reduced involvement with, the external world; and a variety of autonomic, dysphoric, or cognitive symptoms.” Since then, PTSD has increasingly shaped how both psychiatrists and laypeople understand the aftereffects of trauma. Despite its origins in the anti-Vietnam War movement, PTSD is now a widely accepted psychological diagnosis.

The idea of PTSD was bound to gain a greater foothold in popular consciousness in the twenty-first century as hundreds of thousands of American soldiers saw combat in Iraq, Afghanistan, and elsewhere. There has been an enormous surge in PTSD diagnosis in the military: In 2003 there were 190,000 veterans seeking care for PTSD. By 2014, the number had nearly tripled to 540,000. In the same year, a congressionally mandated study conducted by the Institute of Medicine concluded, “Demands for post-traumatic stress disorder services among service members and veterans are at unprecedented levels and are climbing.”

And as the label has evolved, it’s taken on wide-ranging usage: PTSD is now used to diagnose the aftereffects of traumatic experiences ranging from domestic abuse to war-zone reporting. The label’s evolution isn’t totally discordant with its origins: The concept of PTSD was an organic outgrowth of research Shatan and Lifton did on civilians as well as soldiers. As far back as the DSM-III, PTSD encompassed traumas that could easily take place outside a military context, like surviving an earthquake. Most recently, the latest definition of PTSD in the DSM-5 (they dropped the roman numerals with this revision), expanded the definition to include the response to the trauma of “sexual assault … [and] recurring exposure that could apply to police officers or first responders.” PTSD has been studied in the context of the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, in the effects on boys when they move to a wealthier neighborhood, and injuries suffered by athletes playing hockey and football. After Ferguson and Baltimore, there has been discussion of PTSD as a possible aftereffect of the riots.

The pervasiveness of this diagnosis has been cultural as much as medical. PTSD has shown up in everything from the comic strip “Doonesbury” to movies like The Hurt Locker and even more popular fare like the Bourne spy thrillers. This summer, moviegoers will meet Max, a dog that suffers PTSD after serving in Afghanistan. A recent memoir by conflict-zone reporter Mac McClelland was titled Irritable Hearts: A PTSD Love Story.

The explosion of trigger warnings and the growth of safe spaces is best understood as a consequence of the expanded social and cultural role that PTSD has assumed in our society. The concept of PTSD rests on the importance of buried memories—memory traces—which can be reignited as flashbacks. PTSD is, in a crucial sense, a theory of memory: It posits that for certain people the memory of a trauma always exists, lying just below the surface of consciousness, ready to be triggered. A theory of this sort will naturally lead to a heightened vigilance. In his path-breaking research, Shatan said we have to confront “the unconsummated grief of soldiers—impacted grief, in which an encapsulated, never-­ending past deprives the present of meaning.” As silly as trigger warnings and safe spaces may seem, they are rooted in genuine, widely accepted science.

In the ’60s, the sociologist Philip Rieff used the phrase “the triumph of the therapeutic” to describe the way psychiatric ideas have become part of the common coin of everyday life. Rieff was dismayed by this trend, seeing the therapeutic as a threat to previous notions of the “sacred”—the transcendental aspirations which have guided human behavior in traditional societies. As he wrote in a 1987 retrospective piece in the journal Salmagundi, “the levelling languages of the therapeutic, against the ladder languages of faith, may yet succeed in eliminating both the dreadful joys of ascending to a higher life and the dreadful self-torments of failing to make those ascents.” In other words, therapy—or, the therapeutic mode—makes us shallower people, satisfied to accept our flaws as lasting conditions.

Many of Rieff’s fellow cultural critics, whether on the left or the right, shared his regrets. The libertarian psychiatrist Thomas Szasz questioned the whole validity of psychiatry as a science and feared that the therapeutic would destroy notions of personal responsibility; the left populist Christopher Lasch, critical of corporate liberalism, was terrified that the therapeutic would be a tool for the managerial class to manipulate the masses; the radical Russell Jacoby saw the therapeutic as a tool for creating social amnesia and foreclosing collective action. These were very different writers, but they instilled a sense among intellectuals of many different stripes that therapeutic culture was vulgar, manipulative, and inhibited progress toward the greater good.

But the intellectual rejection of “the therapeutic” has had little impact on average Americans, who have found in this mode ways not just to grapple with their personal problems but also—as in the case of Vietnam vets—forge political identities. These identities might seem as though they are excessively focused on victimization or identity politics, but association can lead to political empowerment. Participation in self-help has given once marginalized groups a new way to organize and give voice to their complaints and their needs. The “sacred order” that Rieff nostalgically mourned had little use for the desires and dilemmas of ordinary people, who were enjoined to suppress personal problems in order to serve the higher goods of family, nation, or God. In contrast to the stern self-abnegation of these older traditions, therapeutic culture is profoundly democratic, holding out the idea that everyone has a right to minimize personal suffering and make a grasp at happiness.

It’s easy to caricature the vanguard of the so-called politically correct: to paint them as fanatics who are trying to destroy well-established norms of free speech. But they are not caricatures; they are products of history. Most current college students grew up in the shadow of September 11, with the specter of large-scale terrorism always looming and with a steady stream of soldiers returning home to grapple with their demons. It is no wonder that they feel that they, too, deserve security, even in the precarious and flimsy form of trigger warnings and safe spaces.