The conditions in these detention centers are, by most accounts, appalling. Last year, riots that broke out at the Manus Island detention center in Papua New Guinea lasted for three days and resulted in two detainee deaths and more than 70 injuries. An inquiry into that incident found that the violence was “eminently forseeable” and put the blame for the security breakdown on the Australian government. Detainees have reported sexual violence and other forms of assault by guards and staff at the centers, and many have attempted self-harm; in January, two detainees launched a hunger strike and then swallowed razor blades.

This week, at another parliamentary inquiry, this one into conditions at a detention center on Nauru, a former camp doctor “said that he knew of one woman who claimed to have been raped by a cleaner when she ventured out in the dark to use the camp’s toilet facilities,” The Wall Street Journal reports. That doctor also said “that he knew of others who had been offered perks—such as extra shower time—in return for sexual favors.”

Australia’s treatment of refugees has been repeatedly criticized by the U.N., with the offshore detention program coming under particular fire recently. In March, the U.N.’s special rapporteur on torture reported that the Australian government, “by failing to provide adequate detention conditions; end the practice of detention of children; and put a stop to the escalating violence and tension at the regional processing center, has violated the right of the asylum seekers including children to be free from torture or cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment.” The Australian government, the U.N. concluded, is in violation of the Convention Against Torture.

In response, Abbott said that Australians are “sick of being lectured to by the United Nations.”

It’s not just the U.N., though; plenty within Australia have called for an end to the practice of turning away refugees and of imprisoning them for seeking asylum, which is explicitly not a crime. This Easter, Tim Winton, one of the nation’s most renowned living novelists, gave a Palm Sunday address in which he declared “that what has become political common sense in Australia over the past 15 years is actually nonsense. And not just harmless nonsense,” he went on. “It's vicious, despicable nonsense… Australians have gradually let themselves be convinced that asylum seekers have brought their suffering and persecution and homelessness and poverty on themselves. Our leaders have taught us we need to harden our hearts against them. And how obedient we've been, how compliant we are, this free-thinking, high-minded egalitarian people.”

To go along with the “newly manufactured” political common sense that those people represent a threat to Australia’s prosperity, sovereignty, and national identity, Winton said, “is to surrender things that are sacred: our human decency, our moral right, our self-respect, our inner peace.”

But as in the United States, poor treatment of those seeking refuge is framed as necessary to protect the nation’s interest, and Abbott has gone so far as to argue that it’s the humane thing to do, as it will protect refugees from dying at sea or from attempting the dangerous passage in the first place. Which might be true, but it won’t give them a safe place to live, either. As in the U.S., openness to immigrants and the nation’s history, as one of millions of immigrant success stories, is built into Australia’s national self-identity. In practice, though, Australia’s comportment belies the promise of its national anthem, and its claim to being a modern and “fair go” society.

Australians don’t like to admit it, as the national character demands not taking oneself too seriously, but we long to be taken seriously. Australia wants to play on the world stage with the big kids. It wants to be a world leader—Abbott has held up his “success” in preventing illegal immigration as an example to Western European nations struggling to respond to waves of refugees. It’s easy to forget Australia exists, and at times like this it’s even easier to laugh at it, this small island nation at the end of the earth that just made international headlines by threatening to euthanize Jack Sparrow’s puppy dogs. But the big kids—themselves not always great on upholding human rights—shouldn’t be laughing. They should be paying attention to how Australia is treating the poor, tired, and hungry masses who are huddled just offshore. If Australia wants to lead on the world stage, then providing a home to the homeless and tempest-tossed, who dream of better lives in enviable nations, is a great way to start.