It's critical to note how quickly this has all come down. In the day-and-a-half since this story broke, it has become clear that LaCour likely faked the data used in the study. Retractions are rare and usually take more than five months to be discovered. According to Oransky, only about .02 percent of articles are retracted each year—600 out of the approximately three million published per year (in recent years).

In the study, real canvassers went out into the field and tried to change people’s minds about gay marriage. The data quantifying the impact they had—what the study was intended to measure, with all its real-world implications—LaCour faked. To many, including those from the Los Angeles LGBT center working with LaCour on data collection, the results seemed too good to be true. Indeed, other studies have demonstrated that trying to change a person’s belief can often accomplish the opposite: rooting them more firmly in what they have always believed. Though that is not to say that the results LaCour obtained are impossible to demonstrate honestly. In fact, had he recorded and processed the data produced in the field by the canvassers working with him, it's possible that he might still have reached a similar conclusion.

Everything unraveled when the authors of “Irregularities in LaCour”—Broockman, Kalla, and Aronow—took an interest in LaCour and Green’s study and tried to replicate it. After they failed to achieve the desired results, they began to suspect that the data couldn’t have come from LaCour’s research—there were too many irregularities. The data seemed as if it came from another study entirely.

According to Broockman, Kalla, and Aronow’s paper, on May 16th, “Broockman suspect[ed] the CCAP data … form[ed] the source distribution and Kalla [found] the CCAP data in the AJPS replication archive for an unrelated paper.” Green explained it like this: “It’s very difficult to fabricate data from survey materials. If you’re going to do it, you have to draw on an existing, real data set,” he said. “The three researchers found the real survey—the one this was created to emulate—from tens of thousands of data sets. They found the needle in the haystack.”

That same day, Broockman, Kalla, and Aronow reached out to Green to let him know what they’d found. Within a day, Green agreed with them. He would retract the paper unless LaCour could provide “countervailing evidence”. (Broockman, Kalla, and Aronow declined to discuss the timeline of their research in further detail. LaCour himself did not reply to requests for comment.)