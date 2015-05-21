On Wednesday, Rand Paul commandeered the Senate floor to upbraid the NSA’s domestic surveillance apparatus. He promised to filibuster for as long as his legs would allow, and ten and a half hours later, with the help of several Democratic and Republican interlocutors, he called it a night.

For this, he endured such steady derision from congressional reporters, political operatives, and other inside-gamers that you’d think nobody in American history had ever before used the Senate as a forum for politics.

It wasn’t really a filibuster after all since he wasn’t delaying passage of any legislation, and to the extent that he was delaying or crowding out legislation, it was amendments to a trade bill—not a national security bill—which ended up clearing its key obstacle Thursday, right on schedule. Paul was thus claiming the spotlight to draw attention to himself and raise funds for his presidential candidacy. At best, his “filibuster” was ineffectual self-aggrandizing. At worst, it was an act of pure cynicism.

These criticisms aren’t wrong, per se, but their objections reflect a myopic view of politics endemic among people who’ve mastered parliamentary arcana for a living.