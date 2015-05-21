A far more resonant and familiar picture of contemporary marital and familial practice—also in the Times—looked at a new report on 50,000 adults in 25 countries. Researchers found that the daughters of working mothers are more likely to get advanced educations, earn better salaries, and climb higher professionally than daughters of stay-at-home mothers, while sons of those working mothers become more likely to participate in their own families’ lives as fathers and domestic partners. These findings should apply pretty broadly, since more than 70 percent of mothers with children at home now work outside that home; about half of all families with children are headed by dual-earning partners, and around a quarter are run by a single parent.

Only 16 percent of Americans think that a mother who works full time is a good thing, and one-third believe that mothers who stay at home are best for families.

It was heartening that the Times cast this research as unequivocal progress, since, as the study itself acknowledges, opinions about whether or not mothers should work outside the home, earn money, and aim for professional success remain sharply divided here in the U.S. in the twenty-first century. According to 2014 Pew research, only 16 percent of Americans think that a mother who works full time is a good thing, and one-third believe that mothers who stay at home are best for families. But as Harvard Business School professor and one of the study’s co-authors, Kathleen McGinn noted, the impact of mothers working outside the home “is as close to a silver bullet as you can find in terms of helping reduce gender inequalities, both in the workplace and at home.”

This new study isn’t the first on working mothers to turn up gender-equitable upsides. As Stephanie Coontz wrote in 2013, research has shown that working mothers report lower incidences of sadness, anger, and depression than their stay-at-home counterparts, while sociologists have found that dual-earning hetero couples have a lower risk for divorce and report higher levels of marital satisfaction. And of course, there’s the fact that working mothers today log more hours with their children than stay-at-home-mothers did the year that Betty Friedan published The Feminine Mystique, while fathers—though still lagging on the domestic and paternal participation fronts—have tripled the time they spend with their children since the mid-twentieth century.

The dual-earning, jointly participatory iteration of hetero unions—and the apparent likelihood that those models may be replicated in greater numbers by the next generation—presents a rosier and more modern picture of contemporary matrimony than the Park Avenue primates do, which is a good thing, since it’s far more prevalent than the “Glam-SAHMs” (stay at home moms) of Martin’s Upper East Side world.

But what both of these portraits of marriage miss is the fact that marriage is becoming less and less central to more and more Americans—and this is probably a good thing, as well. As Brigid Schulte reports in The Washington Post this week, next year, when the population of millennials who fall into prime marrying age will be larger than any previous generation, the marriage rate in the United States is predicted to be lower than it has ever been before. Between 2000 and 2009, the share of adults between the ages of 25 and 34 who were married plunged from 55 to 45 percent. A 2011 Pew study showed that only 20 percent of Americans aged 18 to 29 are now married at all, down from 59 percent in 1960.