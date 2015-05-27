Perhaps more questionable than the wisdom of the intervention was its execution. “The real question is why they did the kind of intervention they did, which was not just to protect civilians but regime change,” El Amrani said. “It is not a controversial thing to say NATO members overstepped their mandate.”

In March 2011, after the passage of U.N. Resolution 1973, Obama said that “broadening our military mission to include regime change would be a mistake,” but the following month he declared that the “bombing continues until Gaddafi goes.” And while the administration and the State Department declared that the Libyan dictator had to step down, the evidence suggests that a military defeat—and not negotiated solution—was the only option the U.S. was pursuing.

“One serious, official track of negotiation was that of the African Union,” El Amrani told me. As the AU commission chairperson, Jean Ping of Gabon had led an effort to negotiate a political transition in Libya that was thwarted, he says, by the intervention. “Why were we not given a chance to implement our plan that Gaddafi had accepted?” he wrote last year in Le Monde Diplomatique. That plan was for Gaddafi to go into exile, just as the former dictator of Tunisia, Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, had done during that country’s Arab Spring uprising. “The chances that Gaddafi would have left Libya for one of the African countries were high,” Mehari Taddele Maru, an analyst on African Union affairs, told me. The AU strongly opposed military means of solving what it viewed as a political problem in Libya. But the AU’s roadmap was killed by Western powers.

This wasn’t the only track that Clinton’s State Department failed to pursue. Tapes obtained by the Times showed that Pentagon officials became so frustrated with Clinton’s Libya policy that they maintained their own line of communication with Gaddafi regime, even after Clinton had allegedly ordered them to cease such contact. “Everything I am getting from the State Department is that they do not care about being part of this. Secretary Clinton does not want to negotiate at all,” a Pentagon intelligence asset told Gaddafi’s son, Saif, in one of the phone calls. Former Representative Dennis Kucinich had also made contact with Libyan officials, but he said he was ignored by the State Department and White House.

At a recent event, I asked Jean-Marie Guéhenno, who ran the U.N.’s peacekeeping operations for several years and currently heads the ICG, about where the Libya mission might have gone wrong. “There could have been much more effort during the campaign to negotiate an exit for Gaddafi,” he responded. “That was not really attempted. There was no interest in that. I think that was wrong.”

If the intelligence didn’t suggest an impending massacre and a negotiated solution wasn’t being seriously pursued, what was driving the intervention?

El Amrani thinks it was a test case for NATO’s continued relevance. Supporters of intervention, El Amrani said, thought Libya could serve as an example for the type of interventions that the international community failed to undertake in Bosnia and Rwanda in the '90s. Both Rice and Power were strong supporters of R2P (Responsibility to Protect), a principle accepted by all U.N. Member States in 2005 that says the international community may intervene militarily in a state—without its permission—to prevent mass atrocities. “It’s almost like they wanted a model for R2P,” El Amrani said. “For these liberal internationalists, there was an ideological element that this was a test case for this kind of intervention.”

But major figures in the intervention may have had different motivations. Libya also occurred in the context of the Arab Spring, and there was a sense, as reported in a piece by Michael Hastings for Rolling Stone, that the U.S.—which was caught flat-footed in Tunisia and Egypt—wanted to get ahead of the curve. In her memoir, Hard Choices, Clinton wrote about how the Arab League’s backing of military action heavily influenced her decision to intervene, as did a March meeting with rebel opposition leader Mahmoud Jibril. And at the time, as Whitson of HRW pointed out, there was “the greatest international consensus on acting against an abusive leader than anywhere else in the world. “At that moment in time, the U.S. wanted to be on right side,” Whitson told me.

Four years later, the situation in Libya could hardly be worse. The Islamic State (ISIS) has established a presence within the country’s chaotic borders where two competing “governments” have vied for dominance. Militias that were armed to overthrow Gaddafi have wreaked havoc. Neighboring countries still feel the strain of hosting refugees, and the region is awash in weapons.

Clinton doesn't bear all the responsibility for this. Indeed, many establishment politicians are unable to offer sincere criticisms of her on Libya: The liberal interventionists of the Obama administration backed the war, as did Republican hawks. This leaves the far-left and libertarian-ish conservatives to criticize her—and on this issue, at least, they're right.