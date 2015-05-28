Nabokov repeatedly emphasizes that there is nothing conventionally beautiful about the nymphet. The novel’s Lolita is a tomboyish, malodorous little urchin: Humbert comments on her “monkeyish nimbleness”; he duly notes every time she picks her nose or adjusts a wedgie. Kubrick airbrushes this character into a 1950s pin-up model. In her introductory shot, Lolita is (un)dressed in a bikini, propped up on one arm, the posture and lighting carefully coordinated to accentuate the womanly swell of her hips, the smooth perfection of her long legs, her sultry expression as she looks up to meet our gaze. Of course, Nabokov’s Humbert is attracted to Lolita because of her childishness, not because she is a precocious bombshell. But the real issue is one of distance. The novel never lets us forget that there is something monstrous about Humbert’s desire for Lolita. Kubrick’s lens assumes that you are the monster—which would be fine, had he not also aged Lolita and endowed her with womanly allure, creating a safe imaginative space for our erotic consumption of her snowy young flesh.

In the end, Kubrick’s bowdlerization or egregious misprision of his source text didn’t much matter, because his film did something far more lasting: It gave the world an image of Lolita. The film’s poster—the hazy photograph of Lolita in her heart-shaped sunglasses, a glistening lollipop entering her moist lips—supplied America with the instantly recognizable signifiers of Lolita that would endure in the age of Instagram. That image, once seen, cannot be unseen. The merely textual Lolita has been lost to us forever.

A few years ago, GQ magazine created a minor controversy with a photo spread called “Glee Gone Wild.” The photos featured Glee cast members—Dianna Agron, Lea Michele, and the late Cory Monteith, who played members of a high school glee club—cavorting about a school in various states of undress. The photos elicited predictable outrage: Katie Couric denounced the shoot on CBS, calling it a betrayal of the show’s young viewership. The Parents Television Council (PTC) asserted that GQ “is sexualizing the actresses who play high school-aged characters on Glee. ... It borders on pedophilia.”

Of course, there was nothing explicitly pedophilic about the images, which featured actors who were 24 (Agron and Michele) and 28 (Monteith) years of age. What the PTC found disturbing about the images, even if they didn’t quite articulate it this way, was that they seemed to be tempting viewers to participate in a kind of imaginative pedophilia. We know that the actors are of age, which is exactly what allows us to indulge in the fantasy that they are under-aged. (A similar dynamic is at work in a Rolling Stone photo spread featuring a lingerie-clad Britney Spears posing with a teddy bear: Once again, an explicit recognition that the star is of consenting age licenses the viewer’s imaginative erotic enjoyment of her as a child.) It is precisely this invitation to imaginative pedophilia that has disturbed readers about Humbert Humbert. We know, after all, that Dolores Haze did not exist. No little girls were sexually violated in the making of Lolita. And yet there is something disquieting about Humbert’s insistence that you, dear reader, must collaborate with him in the rape of a child. “I want my learned readers to participate in the scene I am about to replay,” he says just prior to their first sexual encounter. And, later: “Imagine me; I shall not exist if you do not imagine me.”

“Glee Gone Wild” is an example of the “polite pedophilia” that fructifies in the American sexual imaginary. Historically, adult actors portrayed child roles in order to save children from the theater and its insalubrious associations. Today, popular culture rewards adult women who act like children for the collective erotic enjoyment that will not speak its name. The up-and-coming starlet Melanie Martinez pushes the aesthetic further than most: She poses with a soother, wears a bib, and drapes herself in a cloak made out of plushy toys. Katy Perry’s bodily proportions sometimes suggest a near-parodic vision of womanliness, but her childishness is the real secret to her success. “Got a motel and/ Built a fort out of sheets…” she sings in “Teenage Dream,” and then “Let’s go all the way tonight”—a song that appeals to very young girls and to dirty old men. Perry’s vestigial childishness, like the leering attention paid to Hannah Montana’s mutation or pupation into Miley Cyrus, reveals that nothing stokes the fire in our collective loins quite like the blurring of lines around childhood sexuality. (Miley’s outstretched tongue differs from the Rolling Stones’s icon in that it is a signifier not of fellatio, but of childishness: Sticking out their tongues is something little girls do.)

The erotic fascination engendered by a young female star is only heightened if the audience has a clear image of what she looked like as a child.

Indeed, the erotic fascination engendered by a young female star is only heightened if the audience has a clear image of what she looked like as a child (a nymphic echo, as Humbert might say), which surely contributes a certain erotic frisson to the “adult” success of so many former Disney stars: Christina, Britney, Miley, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato. Any sufficiently talented, beautiful, and well-connected young girl can aspire to superstardom, but it sure helps if you used to appear in Barney and Friends. What is innocence, after all, if not the promise of future corruptibility?

Lolita occupies a curious cultural space in all of this. On the one hand, the endless cultural re-fashioning of Lolita over the past 60 years (from Stanley Kubrick to Lana Del Rey) has turned Lolita into the archetype of the alluring child, the very definition of a “precociously seductive girl.” On the other, the novel itself constitutes a vicious satire of a culture that fetishizes young girls—a culture that openly celebrates, in songs like “When You Were Sweet Sixteen,” “Sixteen Candles,” and “Sweet Little Sixteen,” the exact instant that a girl crosses the threshold into legal fuckability—while simultaneously loathing pedophilia as an absolute moral evil on par with genocide. Crucial to Nabokov’s satire is the fact that Humbert gets precisely what he wants: Some of the most spine-tingling moments in Lolita come from the casual manner in which Humbert reminds us that he is sleeping with his step-daughter:

I would have given her a sip of hot spiced wine, and two asprins, and kissed the fever away, if, upon an examination of her lovely uvula, one of the gems of her body, I had not seen that it was burning red. I undressed her. Her breath was bittersweet. Her brown rose tasted of blood. She was shaking from head to toe… Giving up all hope of intercourse, I wrapped her up in a laprobe and carried her into the car.

What Lolita names, today, is not simply a “precociously seductive girl,” but also the immense act of cultural repression that is partially accomplished by that dubious definition. Britney, Katy, and Miley may tap into the Lolita myth through the performance of precocity, but that precocity was never native to Dolores Haze; it was, in fact, projected onto her by her rapist. The widespread cultural acceptance of this fantasy at face value is tantamount to the declaration: #IBelieveHumbert. The American public imagination has accepted Humbert’s definition of the nymphet while strenuously muffling the pedophilic exertions involved in the creation of the myth.

But while the erasure of Humbert may be necessary to sustain the fantasy, Nabokov was in the business of puncturing fantasies, not perpetuating them, and nothing kills a fantasy faster than its fulfillment. Sixty years on, celebrity culture everywhere confirms that Lolita is still the most thrilling ride in the amusement park, though her creator wanted us to hear the sobs in the night—every night, every night—that were the price of admission.