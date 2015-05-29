But in the current Democratic milieu—if RealClearPolitics’ poll averages are any indication—O’Malley looks dead in the water. Separating him and Clinton, who dominates today’s Democratic field with over 60 percent support, are Senator Elizabeth Warren, who commands 12.5 percent despite not being a candidate; Vice President Joe Biden, another non-candidate, with 9.8; Sanders, 7.4; former U.S. Senator Jim Webb, who is exploring a run, 2.6 percent; and, embarrassingly enough, former Rhode Island Governor Lincoln Chafee, who edges out O’Malley 1.5-1.2.

Hillary Clinton was also the frontrunner in 2008, of course, but a mix of factors that no longer prevails exposed her to viable challenges and ultimately defeat. The Iraq war, which initially divided the Democratic Party, quite correctly came to be seen as the Bush administration’s cardinal sin. Not only did Clinton vote to authorize the war, but she had a more difficult time than other early supporters disavowing it. And while she enjoyed tremendous name recognition, she was still a relatively junior senator. This simultaneously exposed her to criticism from more experienced contenders, and made her central criticism of Obama ring hollow.

Now, her heresies and inexperience are ancient history. Clinton has padded her resume with a four-year stint as secretary of state, and today, no issue divides Democratic politicians and galvanizes Democratic primary voters quite like the Iraq war once did; the Trans-Pacific Partnership is about as close as it comes (which is to say, not very close). In any party, there’s usually an appetite for an outsider to challenge the establishment, but this year there doesn’t seem to be much hunger for a different establishmentarian to supersede the frontrunner. Sanders isn’t crowding O’Malley out; Hillary Clinton is. As Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid recently proclaimed, “There’s not another Barack Obama out there … no all-stars out there” to challenge Clinton.

That may or may not be true, but it doesn’t account for the fact that there’s no vacuum for such an all-star to fill. And if O’Malley’s as pragmatic and data-driven as he portrays himself to be, he should be just fine with that.

If Clinton, 67, wins the presidency and serves two terms, O’Malley will still be younger at that point than she is right now. At 52, he has enough life ahead of him to embark on an entirely new career, or bide his time until he can run again in eight years. Spending the better part of a year trying to damage Clinton and marginalize Sanders isn’t a wise path toward the latter.

