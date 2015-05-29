Has there ever been an American diplomat as revered as George Kennan? Kennan was often celebrated as the wisest of the Wise Men, the prescient seer who offered his country prudent counsel during a century-spanning life—most famously, the strategy of containment that would govern American policy until the demise of the USSR. Testimonies to Kennan’s sagacity could be found on all sides of the political spectrum: The liberal historian Arthur Schlesinger, Jr. described the one-time ambassador to the Soviet Union as “indisputably an American sage” while his conservative counterpart John Lukacs lauded the diplomat as “a visionary and a prophet.” In 2004, during an event celebrating Kennan’s hundredth birthday, then Secretary of State Colin Powell hailed the centenarian as “our best tutor, our inspiration.” Other Cold Warriors like John Foster Dulles or Robert McNamara have been excoriated for their belligerence and blundering; Kennan has been widely admired for laying out a moderate foreign policy that sought to curb Soviet ambitions but avoid needless bloodshed or the risk of nuclear war.

Among the many surprises of Perry Anderson’s determinedly revisionist new book, American Foreign Policy and Its Thinkers, is that it completely demolishes the myth of Kennan as a wise oracle. Far from being “a sober adviser whose counsels of moderation and wisdom,” Kennan, Anderson argues, was “unstable and excitable,” a “Cold Warrior” to the extreme, and “closer to a character out of Dostoevsky than any figure in Chekhov, with whom he claimed an affinity.” Not at all like the cool, sometimes paralyzed characters in Chekhov, Kennan had a veritably Dostoevskian tendency to adopt extreme positions.

To support his debunking of Kennan, Anderson sprinkles his book with jarring quotes. In 1927, Kennan described the Bolsheviks as “a little group of spiteful Jewish parasites.” On the cusp of World War II, Kennan contended that immigrants, women, and blacks should be disenfranchised. In 1947, Kennan argued that America “would be justified in considering a preventive war” against the Soviets, “with probably ten good hits with atomic bombs you could, without any great loss of life or loss of the prestige or reputation of the United States, practically cripple Russia’s war-making potential.” In 1948, he advocated outlawing the Italian Communist Party on the eve of elections in that country, arguing that although this move would “admittedly result in much violence and probably a military division of Italy,” it was still preferable “to a bloodless election victory” for the communists. (In actuality, the communists were defeated in a free election, albeit one marred by corruption.) In 1949, Kennan called on American intervention to “to ensure, however long it takes, the triumph of Indochinese nationalism over Red imperialism”—one of the earliest articulations of the principles that led to the Vietnam war.

It wasn’t just a matter of rhetoric. Kennan’s words had real impact, Anderson shows, especially in regards to American policies toward propping up right-wing dictators in the developing world. And in his less vocal positions, he aligned himself with some of the more unsavory characters of American history. In the 1960s and ’70s, alarmed by the anti-war movement and the black power movement, Kennan did extensive counter-subversion work in collaboration with one of J. Edgar Hoover’s most repugnant associates at the FBI, William Sullivan, the man who oversaw the wiretapping of Martin Luther King, Jr. In 1971, Kennan urged laws changed so that anti-war protestors and black radicals could be jailed for their opinions. In 1979, Kennan wanted America to declare war on Iran.